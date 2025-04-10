Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 3 is all set to be released on April 15, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the latest episodes of the series on AT-X and other local television networks. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episodes on Crunchyroll.
The latest episode was quite entertaining as fans were introduced to the protagonist’s friend. Meg seems to have a crush on her because she keeps asking her friend if she can marry her. Furthermore, we saw how dependable and trustworthy Meg turned out to be. Here’s everything you need to know about Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 3 ahead of its release.
Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 3 release date and time
Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 3 is slated to release on April 15, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 3 and the corresponding time zones are as follows:
Where to watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 3?
As mentioned earlier, fans can watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 3 on AT-X for fans residing in Japan. Interested viewers can also watch the episode on Sun TV, Tokyo TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. All the television channels mentioned earlier will broadcast the episode every Monday.
Furthermore, fans can stream the episode on D Anime Store and ABEMA. Global audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. This platform will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episode.
A brief recap of Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 2
The latest episode began with a short interaction between Meg and her close friend Fine. The latter wanted to get her grandfather’s watch fixed. However, Faust was not in a position to help. Therefore, she asked the two of them to head over to Zepeto’s shop.
Despite exhibiting absolute mastery of timepieces, Zepeto was unable to fix Fine’s watch. He stated that the watch had reached the end of its life, and therefore, there was nothing that could be done to fix the watch. Meg helped the watch’s spirit reach the cosmos and Fine was grateful for Meg’s efforts.
Meg then spent some time with Flare. She realized that the elderly lady was on the brink of death since she could see the presence of a reaper. Meg then decided to grant one of Flare’s wishes by bringing her family to her.
She spent some time at the park with her son and granddaughter, and passed away in her sleep with a smile on her face. Meg was an exceptionally empathetic witch, and Faust acknowledged her efforts.
What to expect in Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 3?
Episode 3 will most likely throw a few hurdles in Meg’s way. The witch needs to collect 1000 tears to consume the seed of life and deflect the curse that she is afflicted with. Only time will tell whether or not she will manage to pull it off in time.
