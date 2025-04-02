Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 2 is scheduled to be released on April 8, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the latest episode on AT-X and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the latest episodes on Crunchyroll.

The first episode debuted earlier this week, and fans were quite happy with how it turned out. The art style was quite pleasing to the eye, and the characters are quite endearing, to say the least. However, the show was quick to inform fans about Meg Raspberry’s dark fate.

Netizens are eager to see how the series will progress, and whether or not she’ll manage to cure the curse that she’s afflicted with. Here’s everything you need to know about Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 2 ahead of its release.

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 2 release date and time

Meg as seen in the anime series (Image via EMT Squared)

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 2 is slated to release on April 8, 2025. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 2 and its corresponding time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Monday April 8, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Monday April 8, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday April 8, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday April 8, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Monday April 8, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Monday April 8, 2025

Where to watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 2?

As mentioned earlier, fans can watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 2 on AT-X for fans residing in Japan. Interested viewers can also watch the episode on Tokyo TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto and BS11. All the television channels mentioned earlier will broadcast the episode every Monday.

Furthermore, fans can stream the episode on D Anime Store and ABEMA. Global audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. This platform will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episode.

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 1 recap

The episode informs fans about the protagonist’s curse. She is afflicted with an ancient curse and she has exactly one year to deflect it. In order to do so, she needs to materialize 1000 tears into a bottle imbued with time magic.

This bottle is given to her by Faust, one of the most powerful mages in the world. Meg seems to use humor to cope with all the things that she feels. However, her easygoing demeanor allows people to open up to her.

She is approached by a young girl who wants to offer her sick mother her favorite flowers. However, she doesn’t know the exact name, and now Meg wants to solve that mystery for her. She visits her house and realizes that her mother has passed away.

After using her deductive skills, she realizes that the flower they were talking about was a Yoshino Cherry. She creates an illusion of a cherry blossom. The daughter-father duo embraced each other and shed tears of happiness.

What to expect in Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 2?

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 2 will most likely introduce another problem for the young protagonist to solve. She only has one year to collect 1000 tears of happiness. Therefore, she needs to bring about as many miracles as she can and hope to connect with various people in time.

