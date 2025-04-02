Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 1: Meg Raspberry's dark fate is revealed

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 1 has finally been released, and fans are quite pleased with how it progressed. It sets the tone for the rest of the series, offering a cozy viewing experience, thanks to its charming setting. Furthermore, the characters are pretty endearing, and the protagonist is full of life and excitement.

The first episode introduces Meg Raspberry, the series' lead character. Right from the start, we sense that she has built emotional walls, as she tends to refrain from expressing her feelings. She appears to use humor as a defense mechanism whenever troubling thoughts arise.

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 1: Faust informs Meg Raspberry about her death sentence

As mentioned, the protagonist’s fate is revealed in the episode's opening moments. Faust takes Meg into her care when she is orphaned. Meg wishes to become a witch by studying under Faust’s guidance.

On her 17th birthday, Meg realizes a horrifying truth about her life—she will die in one year. Initially, she doesn't believe it. However, Faust reassures her that this was true and that it was due to a curse unknown to modern mages and witches.

She receives a bottle imbued with time magic that materializes emotions. Meg’s task is to collect 1,000 happy tears by the end of the year. This, in turn, would produce the seed of life that would help her keep death at bay.

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 1: Meg resolves to stay alive and deflect the curse

She decides to leave her house and spends some time outside. It’s clear that she is stressed and needs time to clear her head. As shown in Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 1, she encounters a young girl who recognizes her as Faust’s protégé. The girl expresses her desire to show her mother her favorite flowers.

At this moment, Meg believes she is on her deathbed, suffering from an illness. However, that isn’t the case. She accompanies the young child and heads to their house, where she realizes that the child’s father is a regular at her store.

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 1: Meg brings peace and happiness to the family

Meg uses her magical abilities to create an illusion of cherry blossom (Image via EMT Squared)

She realizes that the child’s mother had passed away a few days ago. The father was depressed, so his daughter wanted to do something to lift his spirits. Meg gazes at all the flowers and the places they had traveled. She recognizes that each flower was linked to a location they visited.

The enchanting pink flower the little girl longed to see was the Yoshino cherry blossom. Meg succeeds in creating an illusion of the cherry blossoms. As depicted in Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 1, the father and daughter embrace each other and shed happy tears, which Meg collects in the bottle given to her by Faust.

Conclusion

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 1 had the right mix of plot progression and context. Typically, the first episode takes a significant amount of time to set the scene. However, this series managed to do that efficiently while demonstrating some advancement in the overarching story.

