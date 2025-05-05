Yandere Dark Elf episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Yandere Dark Elf episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 1:05 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official website. After that, the episode will be digitally available on HIDIVE and other services with English subs.

In the previous episode, Cecile and Mei continued monitoring Mariabelle while living in Hinata's world. Meanwhile, Cecile joined a company, where she constantly worked overtime. Worried about the Priestess getting thinner day by day, Mei invited her, along with Bell and Hinata, to a hot spring. Given how the episode ended, fans are excited to see what happens next in Yandere Dark Elf episode 6.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 6 release date and time

Mei, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

According to the anime's official site and the complete release schedule, Yandere Dark Elf episode 6 will be released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 1:05 am JST. However, because of the time zone differences and simulcast times, most interested audiences from global countries can catch the episode on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Below are the release dates and times for Yandere Dark Elf episode 6, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 9:05 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 11:05 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 12:05 PM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 1:05 PM British Summer Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 5:05 PM Central European Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 6:05 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 9:35 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday, May 12, 2025 12:05 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, May 12, 2025 1:35 AM

Where to watch Yandere Dark Elf episode 6?

Hinata and Mariabelle (Image via Studio Elias)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of Yandere Dark Elf episode 6 on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other pertinent networks. Moreover, the uncensored version will be streaming on Deregula. Interested fans from Japan can also watch the episode on U-NEXT, d Anime Store, ABEMA, and other digital services.

Furthermore, anime enthusiasts from the USA, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, and other countries can watch Yandere Dark Elf episode 6 on HIDIVE, though a paid subscription is needed. Moreover, interested fans from Germany and France can catch the episode on Animation Digital Network.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 5 recap

Cecile and Mei, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

The episode kicked off with Hinata waking up in Mariabelle's arms on a fine Sunday morning. Yet, before Bell could have done anything, Cecil and Mei arrived at the scene. Cecile reminded the dark elf that she had to continue monitoring her. Meanwhile, Hinata noticed Cecile wearing her office uniform. He wondered whether the Priestess had to go to the office even on Sunday.

Cecile revealed that she received an urgent call in the morning. Mei and others observed that Cecile had become thinner than usual. Eventually, Mei invited Cecile and others to a hot spring. According to the episode, Mei had begun a career as a streamer. Therefore, she had to submit a review of a hot spring. That's why she could accommodate the luxurious hot spring with her friends.

Hinata and his friends (Image via Studio Elias)

The episode showcased Bell and co. enjoying their time at the hot spring. They even had sumptuous meal after a pleasant bath. Mei also streamed their special moments with her fans. Interestingly, Sakura Mochida happened to be one of Mei's subscribers.

Later, Bell got an opportunity to be in the same bath as Hinata. During a conversation with the boy, she revealed that she respected Cecile for not treating her badly like the other humans do.

Cecile in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

That's one of the reasons why she came on vacation. She wanted to see Cecile relax a bit. The next day, Hinata and others prepared to return home after their mini-vacation. Cecile stated how much she enjoyed the time she spent with everyone.

Although she still had to monitor Mariabelle and Hinata on the government's orders, Cecile revealed that she rooted for the duo on a personal level. The episode ended with Mariabelle looking content with Cecile's comment.

What to expect in Yandere Dark Elf episode 6? (speculative)

Mariabelle, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

Considering how the latest episode ended, Yandere Dark Elf episode 6 may show more wholesome moments between Mariabelle and Hinata.

The dark elf hasn't been able to make a move on Hinata yet. Hence, she might try to tempt him in the next episode. Additionally, the episode may show Cecile and Mei keeping a check on Bell's movements.

