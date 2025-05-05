Yandere Dark Elf episode 5: A hot spring retreat with Mariabelle and co. brings further temptations for Hinata

Yandere Dark Elf episode 5, titled My Neighbor, was released on Monday, May 5, 2025. The episode followed Hinata, Mariabelle, Cecile, and Mei as they enjoyed the pleasant warmth of the hot spring at a luxurious hotel. Sponsored by Mei, the group aimed to ensure Cecile had a good time, as she was constantly pressured by her work-life.

Meanwhile, Mariabelle sought to get closer to Hinata during the vacation. Yandere Dark Elf episode 5 featured many wholesome moments between Hinata and Bell, showcasing the dark elf making further bold moves on the boy. Additionally, the episode revealed a different side to Cecile.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Yandere Dark Elf episode 5.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 5: Mariabelle and others enjoy vacation at a hot spring

Cecile and Mei, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

Yandere Dark Elf episode 5 begins with Mariabelle tempting Hinata through bold gestures on a fine Sunday morning. However, she becomes irritated when Cecile and Mei arrive at the scene and stop her from showing affection to Hinata. Cecile remarks that she wouldn't have interfered if the dark elf had simply behaved herself.

Meanwhile, Hinata notices that Cecile is dressed in formal clothes and wonders if she is going to work even on Sunday. The Priestess sighs and explains that she received a call from the office in the morning. Thus, she heads out, even though she seems tired.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 5 then transitions to Cecile relaxing at a hot spring with Mei and Mariabelle. Hinata is also there with them, but on the opposite side of the hot spring, which is reserved for men. According to the episode, Mei and the others are worried about Cecile, who is constantly working overtime.

Hinata and others in the hot spring (Image via Studio Elias)

That's why Mei has invited the party to a hot spring, hoping it will help Cecile loosen up a bit. Yandere Dark Elf episode 5 also reveals that Mei has started working as a streamer and that her visit to the hot spring is part of a review project. Otherwise, it would have been slightly expensive for the party to rent the luxurious hotel.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 5 then focuses on Mariabelle climbing a wall to see Hinata on the other side of the hot spring. However, Cecile uses her magic to bring the dark elf down. Later, the episode shows the party enjoying a sumptuous meal, with Cecile astonished to see delicacies spread on the table. Mei reveals that she must also livestream review clips to promote the hotel.

At this moment in Yandere Dark Elf episode 5, Mei suggests that Cecile and Mariabelle also appear on her livestream, mentioning that she will use a filter to hide their faces. Cecile and Bell reluctantly accept the proposal and feature in Mei's video. Interestingly, Sakura Mochida happens to be one of Mei's subscribers, watching the livestream while taking a bath.

Bell and Cecile in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

Later, Cecile decides to re-enter the hot spring. She reflects on her mission and her new work life. Although she doesn't hate it, she's glad to have taken some time off. Meanwhile, Hinata is seen having a decent time at a private bath. Suddenly, Mariabelle joins him in the bath and tries to entice him again. She mentions that it's her first vacation with Hinata.

The episode then reveals that, aside from Hinata, Mariabelle respects Cecile as a human who never looks at her with prejudice, unlike other people. That's why she's glad that she could attend the vacation with Cecile.

Mariabelle in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

The next day, Mariabelle and the others are ready to return home. The dark elf is slightly disappointed that she couldn't get closer to Hinata as she had hoped. Meanwhile, Cecile mentions that she had a great time.

While she will continue to keep her vigilant eyes on Bell as instructed, Cecile admits that she supports the duo on a personal level. Yandere Dark Elf episode 5 ends with Mariabelle looking content.

Conclusion

Yandere Dark Elf episode 5 showcased a new side of Cecile, who appeared stressed from constantly working overtime. Additionally, it was revealed that she personally rooted for Mariabelle and Hinata's relationship, even though her world's government instructed her to keep an eye on the duo.

