Yandere Dark Elf episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Yandere Dark Elf episode 5 is set to be released on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 1:05 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other pertinent syndications, as per the anime's official site. Following its release, the episode will be available on HIDIVE and other digital services with English subtitles.

The previous episode centered on Cecile and Mei, who came to Earth to take Mariabelle back to their realm. Cecile explained that Bell's existence on Earth was dangerous for both worlds. However, the dark elf refused to leave Hinata.

Eventually, Hinata proposed to take responsibility in case something happened. The episode also featured a few risque moments between Hinata and Mariabelle. Considering how the episode ended, fans are now excited for the release of Yandere Dark Elf episode 5.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 5 release date and time

Mariabelle, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

According to the anime's official website and the full release schedule, Yandere Dark Elf episode 5 will be released on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 1:05 am JST. However, due to the varying time zones and simulcast times, many interested viewers from global regions can watch the episode on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Here are the release dates and times for Yandere Dark Elf episode 5, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 9:05 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 11:05 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 12:05 PM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 1:05 PM British Summer Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 5:05 PM Central European Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 6:05 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 9:35 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday, May 5, 2025 12:05 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, May 5, 2025 1:35 AM

Where to watch Yandere Dark Elf episode 5?

Hinata and Bell (Image via Studio Elias)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the broadcast of Yandere Dark Elf episode 5 on Tokyo MX, BS11, and various other Japanese networks. In addition, the uncensored version will be digitally available on Deregua. Fans in Japan can also view the episode on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, ABEMA, and other services.

Moreover, anime lovers from the USA, New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and Ireland can stream Yandere Dark Elf episode 5 on HIDIVE, albeit with a paid subscription. Furthermore, viewers in Germany and France can watch the episode on Animation Digital Network.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 4 recap

Cecile, Mei, and Mariabelle (Image via Studio Elias)

The episode kicks off with Cecile and Mei interrupting Bell and Hinata's date. The priestess reveals that they have come to take Bell back to their original world. Mariabelle is infuriated at Cecile and Mei for meddling in her affairs. Interestingly, the commotion brings many people to the scene.

As such, Hinata invites his former party members to his home. After thanking Hinata for such a warm welcome, Cecile reveals the actual reason behind her arrival. She explains that the existence of the other world is supposed to be kept a secret. However, Mariabelle carelessly left her world and traveled to Earth.

If it becomes widespread knowledge, Cecile doesn't know how the two worlds might influence each other. That's why Cecile and Mei have come to retrieve Mariabelle at the government's orders. Yet, the dark elf doesn't want to listen to Cecile. She thinks it's a ploy to separate her from Hinata.

Hinata, Bell, and Cecile in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

Thus, a fight erupts between Bell and Cecile. Eventually, Hinata intervenes and settles them down. He explains that while he understands Cecile and Mei's standpoint, he's also happy about the fact that Mariabelle has come to visit him. Hinata promises to take responsibility if anything happens and urges his party members to let Bell stay.

Cecile doesn't say anything beyond this since Hinata has given his assurance. She leaves with Mei and prays the Gods will protect Hinata. Once the duo leaves, Mariabelle's yandere self becomes intense. She recalls Hinata saying that he will take "responsibility." The episode then shows the dark elf tempting Hinata with her bold moves.

Bell's yandere instincts in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

Yet, as soon as she tries to submit Hinata forcibly, a magic enchantment gets activated. Mariabelle realizes that it's Cecile's trick. She gets annoyed at the priestess for ruining her mood. The next day, Cecile and Mei stop by Hinata's house to inform him that they are now his next-door neighbors.

Cecile adds that they have now been instructed to watch over Mariabelle to ensure she doesn't do anything. The episode ends with the dark elf angrily shouting at Cecile and Mei to go home.

What to expect in Yandere Dark Elf episode 5? (speculative)

Cecile and Mei, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

Given how the latest episode concluded, Yandere Dark Elf episode 5 may show Cecile and Mei telling Hinata about what happened to the other realm after he returned to Earth.

In addition, the episode will likely show Mariabelle trying to tempt Bell with her gestures. Furthermore, Yandere Dark Elf episode 5 may show Sakura Mochida meeting Cecile and Mei. It will be interesting to see her reaction once she finds out that they are also from the other world, like Bell.

