To Be Hero X episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and various other Japanese networks, as per the series' official site. The episode will also be available digitally on Bilibili Global and Crunchyroll with English subtitles for international audiences.

Ad

The previous episode began the E-Soul Arc and focused on Yang Cheng, an E-Soul actor, who received the lightning hero's powers under strange circumstances. The episode showcased Yang Cheng's bittersweet life as he juggled his workspace and romance. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in To Be Hero X episode 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 6.

To Be Hero X episode 6 release date and time

Original E-Soul, as seen in the donghua (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

As per the donghua's official site and the full release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 6 will be released on May 11, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST.

Ad

Trending

However, because of the time zone differences, many fans can catch the To Be Hero X episode 6 on May 10, 2025.

Here are the release dates and times for To Be Hero X episode 6, based on the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 5:30 pm Central Standard Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 7:30 pm Eastern Standard Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 8:30 pm Brazil Standard Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 9:30 pm British Summer Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 1:30 am Central European Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 2:30 am Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 6 am Philippine Standard Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 8:30 am Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 10 am

Ad

Ad

Where to watch To Be Hero X episode 6?

Pomelo, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch To Be Hero X episode 6 on Fuji TV and other networks. Furthermore, the Spring 2025 title can be watched on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and other digital services in Japan.

Ad

On the other hand, interested fans from North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, CIS, Oceania, the Middle East, and India can stream To Be Hero X episode 6 on Crunchyroll. Additionally, the episode will be available on Bilibili Global in selected countries.

To Be Hero X episode 5 recap

Yang Cheng's childhood (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Titled One Actor, the episode begins with a young boy named Yang Cheng witnessing his parents being shot to death by two assailants. He would have been sold for money if it were not for E-Soul, the lightning hero, who eliminated the perpetrators and saved the boy.

Ad

Following that, the narrative fast-forwarded to 16 years and showcased Yang Cheng's life as a young adult. It was revealed that he had a crush on his class rep, Xia Qing. He wanted to finally confess his feelings and take her to the concert of Lucky Cyan, her favorite singer.

However, Yang Cheng could not express his feelings as his colleague, Shang, appeared at the scene. He made an excuse that he had an urgent job-related business and left. The episode then revealed that Yang Cheng worked as an actor for children's stage shows. He performed on a stage event at a theme park in front of children.

Ad

Xia and Yang (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Interestingly, the MG Company's representative was present at the event to see if he could sign up Yang Cheng for the upcoming E-Soul Anniversary audition. Everyone liked Yang Cheng's performance as E-Soul, save one young kid, who said he did not like the boring script. Eventually, the episode revealed the boy as Little Pomelo, the younger brother of Xia Qing.

Ad

Furthermore, even though Pomelo criticized Yang Cheng's acting, he turned out to be his big fan. After the performance, Xia Qing met Yang Cheng as E-Soul (she did not know his original identity) and asked if he could meet her the next day. Yang Cheng did not know how to respond, but said yes anyway. Later, his boss learned from Yang about the supposed date.

Uncle Rock felt that Yang should tell his crush about his profession, even though he was embarrassed about it. At that moment, Uncle Rock fired two deliverymen due to some complaints he received. They left his company in disgust. The next day, Yang Cheng, as E-Soul, met Xia Qing, who urged him to spend some time with Little Pomelo.

Ad

Yang Cheng as E-Soul and Xia Qing (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

She explained how lonely Pomelo was and that he did not have any friends. Yang accepted Xia's request and met Pomelo, who told him that he had always gotten the original E-Soul's vibe from Yang. He did not like how he started imitating the hero, which resulted in him losing that original vibe. At the same time, Pomelo knew that Yang liked his sister.

Ad

He swore to keep it a secret as long as he took him to the audition, where he could meet the original E-Soul. A day before the audition, Yang Cheng ruminated on the fact that he had zero Trust Value. He acknowledged how difficult it was to be in a society without Trust Value. Eventually, the day of the audition arrived. Yang Cheng found himself in the top spot, along with two other contestants.

Ad

However, the judges disqualified him since he had no Trust Value. After the audition, Yang Cheng went past Pomelo and Xia Qing as he felt embarrassed. The next day, Xia Qing asked Yang if he would like to go to Lucky Cyan's concert. She mentioned that she received the VIP tickets from Shang. Yet, since it was Shang's favor, Yang decided against going with Xia.

Xia Qing in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Later, Little Pomelo encountered Yang, dressed as E-Soul, in a nearby alley. Meanwhile, the two deliverymen received a big cash offer from an unknown caller if they delivered a "person." That person happened to be none other than Little Pomelo, whom the assailants kidnapped in front of Yang Cheng.

Ad

The boy chased them on a bicycle and eventually caught up to them. Elsewhere, at the Anniversary event, the original E-Soul lectured about why he never took off his mask. He revealed that the mask was a symbol of trust, so he never betrayed his followers' trust. On the other side, Yang Cheng fought against the assailants, but was brutally injured.

Yang Cheng fights against the perpetrators (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Yet, he did not give up. Yang Cheng's resolve resonated with Pomelo, who saw E-Soul in him. Thus, he became his first believer, which granted Yang Cheng E-Soul's abilities. The episode witnessed Yang Cheng save the young boy from his assailants. Sometime later, Xia Qing arrived at the scene and hugged Pomelo.

Ad

She expressed her gratitude to the hero and asked his real name. At that moment, Yang Cheng removed his E-Soul mask. Just then, Shang arrived at the scene and said that he had come for Yang Cheng. The episode ended with Yang shocked at Shang's comment.

What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 6?

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the preview video shared by the official staff, To Be Hero X episode 6 will revolve around Yang Cheng's new life as a hero, as a short clip of his fight against the assailants has gone viral.

People believe him to be the actual E-Soul, who has finally revealed his actual face. In fact, the clip has accumulated over 1 million likes. Meanwhile, the original E-Soul is seen training in the To Be Hero X episode 6 preview clip.

Ad

He is aware of the viral video and knows that the public should know who the actual E-Soul is. There is a slight hint of jealousy detected in his manner of speech. As such, To Be Hero X episode 6 will show Yang Cheng facing new challenges as E-Soul.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More