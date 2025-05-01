One Piece Film: Red star Ado's live concert film hits US theaters in May 2025

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, Sportskeeda was informed via email correspondence of the United States release date for One Piece Film: Red star Ado’s live concert film. Fully titled “Ado SPECIAL LIVE ‘Shinzou’ in Cinema,” the concert film will be released nationwide in theaters starting on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Additional theatrical releases across the country will also come on Saturday, May 31. Sportskeeda was also informed that the ticket pre-sales will begin on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 via the official website for the film. Ado is likely best known to international fans as the singing voice for One Piece Film: Red main character and primary female antagonist, Uta.

One Piece Film: Red singer Ado’s live concert film to screen in US theaters with 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos

Ado’s upcoming live concert film will be available in select theaters nationwide, with the aforementioned official website being updated with theater information regularly. Fans can likewise use the official website as the easiest way to find showings near them. The One Piece Film: Red singer’s concert film provides an immersive journey into Ado’s “Shinzou” live concert at the Japan National Stadium in 2024.

The film will screen in the United States with newly remastered 5.1 channel surround sound and Dolby Atmos. A clip of “Show” from the original concert is live on the singer’s official YouTube channel. A trailer for the theatrical experience is also streaming. The original concert attracted 140 thousand fans in total to its April 27 and 28, 2024 showings. The setlist featured 26 songs total, including an on-stage duet of “Sakura Biyori and Time Machine (with Hatsune Miku).”

Ado is a 22-yeard-old Utaite, a term for Japanese performers who cover and upload previously released songs to platforms like Nico Nico Douga or YouTube. Ado first broke into the mainstream scene with her 2020 major label debut “Usseewa.” Her first album “Kyougen” and her soundtrack album featuring the seven songs she sang for One Piece Film: Red further bolstered this breakthrough.

Her premiere tour was called “Ado FIRST WORLD TOUR ‘Wish’” and began in February 2024. Its aforementioned April 2024 concert made her the first female solo artist to ever hold a show at the Japan National Stadium. Her biggest-yet nationwide arena tour was called “Ado JAPAN TOUR 2024 ‘Profile of Mona Lisa’” and began in July 2024. Ado’s already underway second world tour is called “Ado WORLD TOUR 2025 ‘Hibana’ Powered by Crunchyroll.”

While Ado’s most recognizable anime industry credit is as Uta’s singing voice in One Piece Film: Red, it’s far from her only one. Her October 2023 song “Kura Kura” was used as the opening theme of Spy x Family season 2. Ado’s “New Genesis” from One Piece Film: Red was also nominated for Best Anime Song in 2023’s 7th Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

