Satoru Gojo x Hatsune Miku fanart has Jujutsu Kaisen fans asking "why does this go so hard"

While it has been some time since the Jujutsu Kaisen manga ended, the fanbase is still going strong as they wait for the highly anticipated third season of the anime series. Amidst this, the fanbase is spending its time worshipping their favorite characters through different methods, such as fan edits and fanarts.

One such fanart that has garnered some special attention in recent days is the Satoru Gojo x Hatsune Miku fanart. The fanart features Hatsune Miku dressed as Satoru Gojo from the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. As fans must know, Hatsune Miku is a famous virtual music sensation, so seeing her as a beloved anime character shocked fans. Moreover, they believed the fanart looked great.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Hatsune Miku masquerades as Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo in a way no one imagined

Recently, an anime fan on Reddit u/redteneri posted a fanart of virtual music sensation Hatsune Miku dressed as Satoru Gojo on r/JuJutsuKaisen.

The fanart saw Hatsune Miku posing dramatically while wearing Satoru Gojo's outfit from the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. This is evident from her black shirt and grey pants, the same attire the Six Eyes user donned while fighting the King of Curses. Miku's pigtails were also turned white to resemble the Strongest Jujutsu Sorcerer's hair.

Comment byu/redteneri from discussion inJuJutsuKaisen Expand Post

In addition to Hatsune Miku, the fanart featured Kasane Teto as Ryomen Sukuna in the background. While the illustration does not feature Kasami Teto in full, it does partially show her face and hair.

Notably so, the fanart garnered a lot of attention online.

Fans' reaction to the Satoru Gojo x Hatsune Miku fanart

Most anime fans were impressed by the fanart. They believed the illustration was hard and praised the artist for their phenomenal art style.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujustu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Meanwhile, other fans were surprised that the Hatsune Miku fanart looked even hotter than the real Satoru Gojo. This was something they never imagined they would witness, especially since the Six Eyes user is dubbed as one of the most attractive characters in anime.

"This goes SO HARD. Your art style is phenomenal. Excellent piece. 10/10," one fan said.

"This sh*t is even hotter than male Satoru and i wasnt even sure that was possible," another fan said.

"Yeah, imagine this with the Miku Miku beaaam," another fan added.

"Miku would fit better as the "Sukuna stand-in"...while Teto would be the "people's champion" that came to challenge her," other fan said.

As for other fans, they wished to see Hatsune Miku replace Satoru Gojo's Hollow Purple with her Miku Miku Beam. Fortunately, considering the number of comments asking for the same, fans can indeed expect to see such fanarts online in the near future.

Lastly, one fan expressed that the artist should have depicted Hatsune Miku as Ryomen Sukuna and Kasane Teto as Satoru Gojo due to their lore. While the artist agreed, they expressed that they made their decision based on the characters' color palettes.

