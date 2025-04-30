Maki would never have awakened if this Jujutsu Kaisen character never died (& it's not Mai)

Jujutsu Kaisen's Maki Zenin has been one of the most fan-favorite characters in the series since her awakening in the Perfect Preparation Arc. However, that never would have been the case had it not been the death of that one Zenin clan member, and no, it's not Mai Zenin.

Ad

As suggested by the series, Maki Zenin might have never had her awakening if it weren't for Naobito Zenin's death. The manga does not outright confirm this. However, the possibility of a butterfly effect suggests that Maki Zenin's awakening might have never been realized or been delayed until much later.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and is speculative in nature.

Naobito Zenin's death was the spark that led to Maki's awakening in Jujutsu Kaisen

Naobito Zenin as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must recollect, the reason Maki Zenin awakened was because her father, Ogi Zenin, dragged both her and her sister, Mai, into a chamber of cursed spirits, hoping they would get devoured. It was there that Mai Zenin sacrificed herself, allowing Maki to reach her full potential, also granting her sister the Split Soul Katana. But how did Maki end up in that situation?

Ad

Trending

As fans must remember, soon after Naobito Zenin was mortally injured during the Shibuya Incident Arc, his son Naoya Zenin expected him to be named the next clan head. Just as Naoya expected, Naobito's will named Naoya the 27th Head of the Zenin clan. Thereby, Naoya inherited all assets, including the cursed tools stored in the Tokyo Jujutsu High and the Zenin Family Cursed Warehouses. Upon Ogi or Jinichi Zenin's approval, he could take over all duties.

Ad

Furudate as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, there was a special condition in the will. If Satoru Gojo had died or become incapacitated for any reason, as per an agreement with Toji Fushiguro, Megumi Fushiguro would be welcomed into the Zenin clan and made its head, transferring all assets to him.

Ad

This development was why Maki returned to the Zenin family. After Satoru Gojo was sealed, the Kamo and Zenin family members emptied the Tokyo Jujutsu High warehouses and took the cursed tools to the Zenin clan Household. With Megumi Fushiguro being named the new clan head, Maki could now enter the Zenin family and authoritatively retrieve the cursed tools required for their upcoming battles.

Maki Zenin as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

So, had it not been for Naobito Zenin's death and his deal with Toji Fushiguro to turn his son Megumi into the clan's head under a special condition, Maki may have never volunteered to return to the Zenin family. Had she never returned, she may have never experienced her awakening when she did.

Ad

While there is still a chance that Mai Zenin might have passed away later in the series, either during the Culling Game Arc or Shinjuku Showdown Arc, she might have never had the opportunity to manifest the Split Soul Katana for her sister Maki.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More