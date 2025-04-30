Link Click season 3 confirmed for 2026 with teaser PV

Link Click season 3 is officially set to be released in 2026. This was confirmed via a special video, shared by the franchise's official X handle on the occasion of the show's fourth anniversary. The short video has also revealed a new character named Jae Lee, who will play a massive role in the upcoming installment.

Link Click season 3 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which released 12 episodes from July 2023 to September 2022. The third installment was green-lit for production after season 2's conclusion. Notably, the upcoming season is closely connected to the prequel series, Bridon Arc, which released six episodes from December 2024 to January 2025.

Link Click season 3 teaser PV confirms the 2026 release window

On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, Bilibili celebrated the fourth anniversary of the Link Click series, directed by Li Haoling, with a special video. According to the short clip, plenty of new art featuring the beloved cast, including Cheng Xiaoshi, Lu Guang, and others, will be released soon. The video also announced the 2026 release window for Link Click season 3. However, an exact release date is yet to be revealed.

The official teaser for Link Click season 3 focuses on a new character named Jae Lee (voiced by Cheng Zhang Taikang) from the Bridon Crime Agency, investigating the disappearance of Wang Qing (Chris Wang), Vein's missing body, and the connecting cases. Interestingly, Jae Lee is also seen reading the cases related to Li Tianchen and Liu Min.

Jae Lee, as seen in the official teaser for season 3 (Image via Li Haoling/@sgdlr_official/X)

In the teaser trailer, Jae Lee receives a call from someone, and is glad that they are alive (presumably Vein). The sergeant assumes that something important must have happened for the person to call him when he's on vacation. Jae Lee then hears the report and says he will catch them (perhaps referring to Xiaoshi and Guang).

Although his vacation is "wasted," Jae Lee looks forward to his operation in Guidu. The teaser trailer also confirms that Jae Lee has supernatural abilities, as his eyes momentarily change color.

The Link Click season 3 teaser trailer confirms that the narrative will be closely connected to Bridon Arc's case. In the prequel series, Lu Guang had successfully saved Cheng Xiaoshi from his certain death. Although Vein appeared dead, he was mysteriously revived at the end. Moreover, Xia Fei and Wang Qing had also disappeared.

Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang in Bridon Arc (Image via CMC Media)

Yet, Guang's repeated time travels expanded many nodes. He knows that "Death" is an event that cannot be changed. However, he still wants to test destiny and save his friend's life. At the same time, the prequel series revealed that Liu Xiao has a trump card he's yet to show. Therefore, it remains to be seen how Link Click season 3 connects those dots and showcases Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang's next adventure.

Link Click season 3 will be directed by Li Haoling. LAN Studio was in charge of the previous season's animation. On the other hand, CMC Media took charge of the animation's production for the Bridon Arc prequel series. The official staff has yet to announce the primary staff for season 3. Furthermore, Shangqing Su and Yang Tianxiang are set to return as Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang, respectively.

