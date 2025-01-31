Link Click: Bridon Arc ending explored — Did Vein return to life?

While Link Click: Bridon Arc concluded on January 31, 2025, fans are still flummoxed by the prequel's cryptic ending. In the finale, Wang Qing seemingly crushed Vein's heart with her powers after Cheng Xiaoshi's mother left her body. There's another interpretation that it was Lu Guang who possessed Qing's body the moment Xiaoshi's mother left and carried out the deed.

At any rate, Vein's heart stopped functioning and he was declared dead. Yet, the final seconds of Link Click: Bridon Arc's finale saw someone open the corpse bag Vein was in. At that moment, the red-haired man shockingly opened his eyes, hinting at his resurrection. Undoubtedly, the show's cryptic ending has fans wondering whether Vein truly revived and if it is so, how he managed to survive.

They would like to know that Vein has truly been resurrected from the dead. According to an easter egg from the penultimate episode, Wang Qing's ability might be related to inducing a "Fake Death." In other words, Vein's death was only momentary.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from Link Click: Bridon Arc.

Exploring Link Click: Bridon Arc's ending and Vein's fate

Vein, as seen in the finale (Image via CMC Media)

The secret to Vein's revival in Link Click: Bridon Arc's finale may be connected to Wang Qing's powers. In the previous episode, it was revealed that Wang Qing's Student ID number at the BAHATI Language School was 54274636454943. Interestingly, the code refers to 假死能力者, i.e., a "Person with the ability to fake death."

Now, the literal translation might suggest that Wang Qing's powers may work on only herself, where she can fake her own death. Many fan theories suggested that Qing might have used her ability to disappear from the public. However, the finale's events may have suggested otherwise. In other words, Wang Qing may truly have the power to fake "another" person's death, by calling someone's original full name.

Now, among the many unanswered questions, Link Click: Bridon Arc hasn't disclosed how Wang Qing acquired such power. Moreover, there's no other explanation the series has provided, which could refute the theory of Wang Qing's powers are the reason behind Vein's death and revival.

Wang Qing's eyes in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

However, such a possibility raises another question: Why did Wang Qing kill Vein? The narrative for Link Click: Bridon Arc's finale suggested that Cheng Xiaoshi's mother had initially possessed Wang Qing's body. There was a flashback scene, featuring Wang Qing at a hospital, with a long-haired female visitor beside her. Although the episode didn't show the woman's face, it could be Cheng Xiaoshi's real mother.

Now, the series hasn't explained why Xiaoshi's mother possessed Wang Qing's body, aside from the fact that she wanted to "save" her husband, i.e., Cheng Xiaoshi's father. Yet, the narrative has thus far connected a common thread between Cheng Weimin (Xiaoshi's father) and Wang Qing.

Wang Qing in the hospital (Image via CMC Media)

It's possible Wang Qing may hold the key to Cheng Weimin's disappearance. At any rate, Xiaoshi's mother, who shared the same ability as her son (possessing another person's body back in time), wanted to assume the same role as Lu Guang (he wanted to prevent Xiaoshi's death) to save her husband.

During that quest, it was revealed that Wang Qing had a small diary hidden behind a photograph. Interestingly, Vein was after that notebook. When Vein injured Wang Qing (Xiaoshi's mother) and was about to leave the clinic, the latter realized someone may have interfered with the events. Hence, she clapped her hands to leave Wang Qing's body.

Vein vs Wang Qing in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

At that moment, it was Wang Qing's persona, who returned to her original body. She witnessed Vein holding the notebook she had hidden. Suddenly, she called Vein by presumably his original name, Xiao Weiying. Calling Vein's name triggered a sharp pain in Vein's heart, as the red-haired man thudded to the floor. Interestingly, he realized what was truly going on.

If it was truly Wang Qing who used her powers on Vein, she may have wanted to momentarily stall the man and prevent him from getting the notebook. However, the whole scene in Link Click: Bridon Arc finale takes a different meaning if it wasn't Wang Qing, but Lu Guang possessing her body.

Lu Guang, as seen in the finale (Image via CMC Media)

Note that Lu Guang wanted to prevent his friend, Cheng Xiaoshi's death, from the beginning of the series. He knew his friend would lose his life at Vein's hands. Hence, he always kept an ultra focus on Vein, trying his best to stall him and change the timeline.

Now, in the scene where Wang Qing demonstrated her powers, it seemed as if Lu Guang was orchestrating her movements as a puppeteer. It could either be a symbolic representation of Guang's interference with the timeline, or his literal demonstration of Wang Qing's powers within her body. This would mean that Guang would have more than one ability.

Vein experiences a pain in his heart (Image via CMC Media)

However, this particular theory may have a massive flaw based on an interview with the show's director, Li Haoling, shared on Bilibili. During the interview, Li Haoling mentioned that Lu Guang didn't know about Vein's resurrection. If he truly possessed Qing's body to demonstrate her powers, he would have known about its effect.

A possible explanation for this would be that Guang knew about Wang Qing's powers, but not their full extent. However, the series didn't disclose when or how Guang learned about Wang Qing's ability. Yet, him being a time traveler, who has already traversed the timeline multiple times, it's not a massively difficult feat to achieve.

What does Vein's revival in Link Click: Bridon Arc mean?

Wang Qing and Vein (Image via CMC Media)

Link Click: Bridon Arc's shocking ending, with Vein's revival, has created an intriguing scope for season 3's plotline. Many questions are still left to be answered. For example, fans still do not know about Cheng Weimin's whereabouts and his motives, the real culprit behind the arson incident at BAHATI, Cheng Xiaoshi's eventual fate, Liu Xiao's goals and motives, and more.

In addition, the final moments of Link Click: Bridon Arc saw Xia Fei's disappearance along with his former modeling partner. This is interesting because Xia Fei wanted to unearth the truth about his boss, Vein's death. Therefore, it'd be interesting if it was he who opened the corpse bag at the end of the prequel.

At any rate, Vein might play a huge role in season 3. Although he didn't have any abilities in Link Click: Bridon Arc (confirmed by the director in the latest interview), he could get one in season 3. Vein's return could connect the narrative involving Xiaoshi's parents and the BAHATI incident's truth.

