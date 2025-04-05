10 best anime to watch if you like Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry has captivated fans with its gripping storylines centered around demon hunter Dante battling supernatural forces. While based on the popular video game series, the anime adaptation shows Dante’s work confronting supernatural threats.

With steadfast allies by his side, Dante confronts all manner of demons, warlocks, and vengeful spirits, matching their malevolent powers with sarcasm and sword-slinging panache. Its enticing blend of gothic tones, kinetic battles, and antihero lead offers an alluring experience for fantasy and action fans alike.

If you can't get enough of Dante's snappy comebacks and flamboyant fighting style, these 10 anime series will help fill the void. From demonic battles to paranormal sleuths, each entry delivers moments of otherworldly suspense guaranteed to satisfy franchise fans.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Devil May Cry

1) Hellsing Ultimate

Hellsing Ultimate (Image via Madhouse)

This series centers on the Hellsing Org anization and its duty to protect Britain from vampires and other unholy menaces.

Alucard serves as the group's trump card, an absurdly powerful vampire under their command. With policewoman Seras Victoria as his fledgling vampire ally, Alucard confronts threats, including Millennium — a Nazi remnant organization attempting to harness supernatural forces against Britain.

Boasting grotesque art and visceral skirmishes, Hellsing Ultimate delights in vampiric bloodshed and destruction on par with Devil May Cry's flair for property damage. The series alternates between dry wit and chilling brutality as Alucard wages his gory campaign against his kind.

2) Claymore

Claymore (Image via Madhouse)

In a medieval world plagued by predatory shapeshifters called Yoma, a mysterious group known as The Organization dispatches silver-eyed female warriors named Claymores to slay the beasts. The series charts lone wolf Clare's path to avenge Teresa, a Claymore who saved her and whom she deeply admired.

She reluctantly bands with Raki, a human boy who becomes her companion, to unravel the truth behind the Claymores' origins and growing demonic powers. Many Claymores risk losing themselves to Yoma, much like Dante’s struggle with his demonic heritage.

Boasting elegant world-building and multifaceted characters, Claymore delivers shocking plot twists leading to philosophical debates on morality as Clare grows dangerously obsessed with revenge. Both Claymore and Devil May Cry are haunted by bonds and spirits, adding depth to their battles.

3) Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer's Taisho era Japanese setting brims with shapeshifting demonic forces preying on humanity, echoing Devil May Cry's modern urban fantasy realm. Its lead, Tanjiro Kamado, channels Dante's tenacity and fierce compassion in his quest to restore his sister Nezuko's human form after she transforms into a demon.

He joins the Demon Slayer Corps to gain intel and allies against demonic infiltration while safeguarding his sister's secret. This series begins with fluid, innovative fight choreography as Tanjiro wields water breathing techniques, later developing Hinokami Kagura with his Nichirin blade to disintegrate demons.

Hilarious interludes between bloody battles showcase Tanjiro's empathy and steadfastness, contrasting effectively with his mercilessness while on demon hunting missions. Outstanding character depth, lush animation, and expansive mythos cement Demon Slayer as an excellent companion series.

4) Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Blue Exorcist centers on Rin Okumura’s training to become an exorcist like his adoptive father, Fujimoto, who dies at the beginning of the series. After discovering his heritage as the illegitimate son of Satan, Rin enters the True Cross Academy exorcist training program, harboring resentment towards his demonic patrimony.

He struggles with prejudice over his divided nature yet resolves to harness it to defeat threats from Gehenna, the demonic realm. Rin often clashes with his twin brother Yukio, a studious exorcist who learns of their demonic heritage early in the series.

While more comedic than Devil May Cry, Blue Exorcist showcases plenty of Rin's flashy blue flame attacks to satisfy action fans while exploring Rin's emotional journey to choose his own path. Rin's brashness contrasts with calmer teammates, echoing Dante’s clashes with allies like Lady and Trish.

5) Black Butler

Black Butler (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While set in Victorian England, Black Butler possesses deliciously dark gothic tones suitable for Devil May Cry fans. After his parents' murders, heir Ciel Phantomhive makes a Faustian bargain with an enigmatic demon, Sebastian Michaelis, to enact revenge against his enemies.

Sebastian serves as Ciel's impeccable butler and lethal bodyguard until their pact reaches completion. Their master-servant relationship unfolds with dry, morbid humor coupled with Sebastian deploying ruthlessly efficient battle skills against human and demonic adversaries.

Beyond the dashing demon butler premise lie engrossing historical mysteries and occult conspiracies, including criminal syndicates and Grim Reaper dispatchers tolerating Sebastian's meddling. Occult lore weaves a shadowy world of supernatural forces hidden behind the mundane.

6) Devilman Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby (Image via Science SARU)

This gruesome adaptation modernizes the 1970s Devilman manga source material with lush yet unsettling animation befitting Devil May Cry's own flair for stylish action. The series chronicles kindhearted teenager Akira Fudo's fusion with the demon Amon to become the formidable Devilman.

He battles grotesque demons materializing across the world while preserving his human consciousness. Despite the eponymous similarities, Devilman Crybaby tackles far more mature and shocking content than Devil May Cry's generally lighter tone.

Frenetic battles coupled with psychological trauma cement this as a highly intense viewing experience. Its apocalyptic scale and Akira's losing struggle to restrain the vicious Devilman amassing strength inside him make for a compelling tragedy.

7) Gungrave

Gungrave (Image via Madhouse)

Resurrected by Dr. T years after his murder, Brandon Heat arises as Beyond the Grave, a deadman reloaded with weapons and hell-bent on revenge against his former gang syndicate.

Accompanied by a young woman seeking answers about her mother's past, Grave leaves mountains of bodies in his wake toward confronting his old friend and boss. Moody visuals and intense gunfights make Gungrave an ideal watch for those favoring Dante's more serious outings.

His redemption quest unveils conspiracy and sacrifice rooted in the underworld organizations he once served.

8) Darker Than Black

Darker than Black (Image via Bones)

Set in a reality where Heaven's Gate emerges in South America and Hell's Gate appears in Tokyo, altering physical laws and triggering the emergence of Contractors—humans granted supernatural powers at the cost of emotion—Darker Than Black delivers enticing urban fantasy noir.

Protagonist Hei masks his Contractor powers behind a mild-mannered facade as he infiltrates shadowy systems and decodes supernatural mysteries behind the Gates' origins. Hei’s stoic nature and stylish combat make him a grounded yet fitting parallel to Dante.

Hei frequently banters with and clashes against more volatile Contractors, echoing Dante's own rivalries with demonic foes. Conspiracies intertwined with neat character backstories help anchor the cryptic setting.

9) Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via Bones)

For another paranormal sleuth series melding mystery investigations and superpowered battles, Bungo Stray Dogs blends paranormal sleuthing with powers inspired by classic literature.

Quirky detective agency Armed Detective Company employs users boasting powers named after authors, while Fyodor Dostoyevsky appears as an actual character in the series. Lead member Atsushi Nakajima delivers a sympathetic outcast narrative.

He struggles to control his shapeshifting White Tiger ability while facing off against lavishly dressed villains. Eccentric characterization and wry humor bounding dramatic battles give Bungo Stray Dogs a distinct flair, complementing Devil May Cry's own audacious style.

10) Berserk

Berserk (Image via OLM)

Dark fantasy tragedy Berserk showcases hefty doses of action and demons perfectly attuned to Devil May Cry's tone. The series follows stoic mercenary Guts, the Black Swordsman, haunted by literal and figurative demons after the Eclipse event where his former friend Griffith betrayed him.

Guts, with his colossal sword Dragonslayer and unyielding determination, seeks revenge. Fantastical monsters and military-like political intrigue build an expansive backdrop to Guts' grueling battles and his eventual confrontation with Griffith, who ascends to become one of the God Hand.

Demonkind's mingling with human fate evokes Devil May Cry's blending of the supernatural with themes of sacrifice and identity.

Conclusion

These standout anime titles promise satisfaction for devotees seeking another stylish paranormal romp accentuated by gallows humor and bombastic battles. Their darker tones mixed with swaggering, outcast leads confronting demonic plots elicit engrossing experiences consummate with Devil May Cry's own flair.

Give these selections a watch during breaks between Dante's high-octane adventures for compelling stories probing philosophical questions about humanity's ties to evil – external and internal alike.

Their encapsulating worlds where ancient evils emerge into modern societies make for ideal fusion fantasy companions to Devil May Cry's iconic legacy.

