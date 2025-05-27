Gege had no choice but to save Nobara's return for the finale in Jujutsu Kaisen manga

As Jujutsu Kaisen fans must remember, after Mahito transfigured Kugisaki Nobara's face, they spent the longest time waiting for a confirmation on her status. While Arata Nitta stated that he managed to make her chances of survival "non-zero," it took another 140 chapters before the manga saw the series' tritagonist make her return.

While many fans believed that the character should have made her return much earlier, others thought otherwise. Nevertheless, the truth is that manga creator Gege Akutami did not delay Nobara's return for a certain plot development, but because that was their only choice.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Gege Akutami delayed Nobara's return to save his plot in Jujutsu Kaisen

Kugisaki Nobara as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As seen in the manga, while Nobara Kugisaki was missing from the series for the longest time, she was never dead. This meant that the manga creator never planned on killing her but only making her unavailable for the plot to move the way they intended.

As fans must remember, the creator had been previously criticized for locking away Satoru Gojo due to plot reasons. Given his status as the strongest sorcerer at present times, had he been operating as he always did, most of the plot would not have moved forward the way it did. Hence, Gege Akutami needed to introduce a plot device to keep Satoru Gojo away.

Kugisaki Nobara as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

Evidently, the same was the case for Kugisaki Nobara. As seen in the manga, on December 24, 2018, Nobara recovered from her injuries, and in less than an hour, Utahime and Gakugankji brought her up to speed about the battle against Ryomen Sukuna. Soon after, Nobara was taken to the headquarters where Sukuna's last finger was bound.

This development saw the tides of battle change in favor of the Jujutsu sorcerers. Just as Kugisaki Nobara activated her Resonance cursed technique and struck Sukuna's last finger, the damage bound the King of Curses in place, allowing Yuji Itadori to finish him off with some help from Megumi Fushiguro.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

This development only worked because, similar to the audience, Ryomen Sukuna was unaware of Kugisaki Nobara's status. Had he known that the Resonance cursed technique user was alive, he would have been extra careful about his cursed objects. Unfortunately, like the audience, he was under the impression that she had passed away and let his guard down.

So, while it may have seemed to the audience that Kugisaki Nobara was excluded from the plot because her Resonance could have easily turned the tides of battle in favor of the Jujutsu Sorcerers, the truth is that the plot point only worked because Sukuna wasn't expecting it. Had Nobara's return been scheduled anytime sooner than the start of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, Ryomen Sukuna might have thought of a counter to the Renonance cursed technique.

