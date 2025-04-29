Moon becomes the next Riko Amanai as To Be Hero X does a Jujutsu Kaisen with episode 4

While To Be Hero X only started airing a few weeks ago, the anime has already left fans shell-shocked with its developments. As fans may recall, the anime's premiere ended on a shocking cliffhanger, only to later reveal that it was an "imagination." However, the latest episode turned that "imagination" into reality by making Moon the next Riko Amanai from Jujutsu Kaisen.
To Be Hero X's latest episode saw God Eye hold Moon hostage. While Lin Ling wished to help her, his identity as Nice restricted his actions. As a result, Lin Ling abandoned his identity as Nice and confronted God Eye. While he defeated the villain with his newly acquired Trust Value, God Eye had never held Moon hostage—he had used a fake.
While this would have been a relief for fans, the anime episode did not end in the fans' best interest, as Moon was ultimately shot dead.
To Be Hero X turns Moon into Riko Amanai from Jujutsu Kaisen
As anime fans may remember, they were first introduced to Riko Amanai in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. She was designated as the Star Plasma Vessel for Tengen's merger. While merging with the user would have effectively led Riko to be taken away from everyone, she put up appearances that she believed in her role as Star Plasma Vessel.
However, later in the anime, when Suguru Geto presented her with two choices: merge with Tengen or return home with Kuroi, Riko expressed that she wished to spend more time with everyone. Geto was happy with Riko's decision and was willing to safeguard her future alongside Satoru Gojo. Unfortunately, just as Riko reached out her hand to Geto, she was shot dead by Toji Fushiguro.
Moon from To Be Hero X faced a similar fate. After being rescued by Nice once, the general public wished for Nice and Moon to end up together, making them inseparable. The truth is, Moon did not want this. She wished to go someplace where no one knew her. With that in mind, Lin Ling and his agency orchestrated Moon's death, allowing her to vanish from the public eye.
While Moon's wish came true and she escaped to a place where no one knew her, the place turned out to be an uninhabited island. Considering how bored she got alone, similar to Riko Amanai, Moon wanted to return to everyone. Fortunately for her, after Lin Ling became a Top 10 hero, he reached Moon's island to take her back to civilization.
Unfortunately, just as it seemed like Moon was set to get her happy ending, she was shot dead by a mysterious person. As one could notice, both Riko Amanai and Moon faced similar fates. Both characters were forced to act according to what others believed was right, and when they were finally presented with the opportunity to live life as they pleased, they were shot dead.
While fans know why Toji Fushiguro killed Riko Amanai, the reason behind Moon's assassination in To Be Hero X remains unexplained.
