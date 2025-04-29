Black Clover chapter 380 spoilers: Lucius brings back his Paladins as Asta shares his Anti-Magic with Yuno

The alleged Black Clover chapter 380 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened to Asta and Liebe after they were struck by Lucius Zogratis. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga saw Yuno Grinberryall fight Lucius Zogratis while Asta tries to return to the battle.

The previous manga chapter saw Lucius return to the battlefield in a new form as he connected to all Grimoire Towers, granting him the powers of all Grimoires possessed by now-deceased people. While Asta and Yuno fought Lucius together, the Paladin manifested Licita as a body shield, causing Asta's Devil Union to come undone. With that, Lucius struck a fatal blow to Asta and Liebe.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 380 spoilers: Yuno wields Asta's Demon-Dweller Sword

Ryudo Ryuya as seen in Black Clover (Image via Shueisha)

According to the alleged Black Clover chapter 380 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "The Brink of Despair." The chapter opened with Ryudo Ryuya, Ichika Yami, Rebecca, Father Orsi Orfai, Yami Sukehiro, Noelle Silva, and the rest of the Clover Kingdom left in disbelief after Lucius struck down Asta and Liebe.

Soon after, Black Clover chapter 380 spoilers saw Lucius Zogratis use his magic to manifest more disgusting-looking angels. While doing so, he brought back his three Paladins: Morris, Acier, and Morgen in even more grotesque forms than before. Noelle was troubled to see her mother get resurrected after she put her to rest, while Nacht and Yami Sukehiro were left in pain to see Morgen manifested as a Paladin again.

Noelle Silva as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Right after, Black Clover chapter 380 spoilers saw Lucius Zogratis switch his focus to Asta as he wished to make sure he was dead for real this time. Just then, Yuno Grinberryall unleashed his Never-Neverland Spell to fight back against Lucius. Ryudo knew Yuno was strong, but he never knew he was this strong.

While Lucius tried to poison Yuno's mind with uncertainties, the Golden Dawn Captain decided to trust the Magic Knights to fight the newly manifested angels. While the Black Bulls nearly drained their Anti-Magic reserves, they weren't prepared to back down. The other Magic Knights were left hopeless, while Mimosa Vermillion wished to assist Yuno and Asta.

As Black Clover chapter 380 spoilers resumed the battle between Lucius and Yuno, the Paladin got struck by some of Yuno's attacks. However, Lucius was certain that no one could beat him in his current state. Just then, Asta was seen extending his Demon-Dweller Sword, asking Yuno to hold on while he returned to the battlefield. Yuno had full confidence in Asta and kept fighting Lucius.

Lucius again tried to demoralize Yuno, telling him there was no place for him to hide. In response, Yuno expressed that he did not need to run because he knew that as long as he was standing, Asta was going to return to the battle. While Yuno said that, he was shown wielding Asta's Demon-Dweller sword in his right arm. This development saw Yuno's body absorb Asta's Anti-Magic, causing his right side to turn black and manifest a demon wing.

