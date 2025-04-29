Mamoru Hosoda's Scarlet anime movie reveals Japanese and US release dates with teaser PV

On Monday, April 29, 2025, the official YouTube channel of TOHO Movies unveiled a new teaser trailer for Mamoru Hosoda's Scarlet anime movie, also known as Hateshi naki Scarlet. The video confirms the film's November 21, 2025, opening date in Japan. Additionally, the staff revealed that the film will open in US theatres on December 12, 2025.

Mamoru Hosoda's Scarlet anime movie follows a princess who crosses space-time to exact revenge against her nemesis in an unknown land. Under the production of Studio CHIZU, the film was announced on December 23, 2024. Notably, the film marks the director's return after four years since the movie Belle.

Mamoru Hosoda's Scarlet anime movie set to release in Japan on November 21, 2025, and in the US on December 12, 2025

On Monday, April 29, 2025, the official X account of Studio CHIZU and a newly opened website shared a teaser promotional video for Mamoru Hosoda's Scarlet anime movie. Originally uploaded by TOHO Movies, the short clip reveals that the film will be theatrically released in Japan on November 21, 2025, and on December 12, 2025, in the USA.

The teaser trailer for Mamoru Hosoda's Scarlet anime movie features the original footage from the film to depict the main heroine, Princess Scarlet, setting out on a journey to exact revenge on her nemesis in the Land of the Dead. The video shows Scarlet approaching her nemesis with a grim expression while wielding a blade.

In addition, the teaser PV includes many haunting scenes, like a majestic castle towering over a forlorn desert, a crowd of people, and a dragon. The video ends with Scarlet asking, "Where am I...?" Undoubtedly, the Scarlet anime movie trailer highlights Mamoru Hosoda's directorial touch and teases a beautiful narrative in 30 seconds.

The PV also reveals a teaser visual, featuring Scarlet. She is seen wielding a blade with a determined expression in the Land of the Dead. Notably, the anime's official website and Studio CHIZU's X account have shared the visual with fans.

It was previously revealed that Studio CHIZU would produce the film's animation. Moreover, the pertinent details concerning the Scarlet anime movie's cast and primary staff members will be revealed sooner rather than later.

Also, the movie's official website and X handle shared a comment from Mamoru Hosoda, who talked at length about the consequences of several conflicts pervading the world. As a director, he wanted to make a film that would confront the earnest feelings of people who desire to resolve disputes and live in peace.

A brief synopsis of Scarlet anime movie

Mamoru Hosoda's new film follows the story of Princess Scarlet, whose father, the King, was brutally murdered. Unfortunately, Scarlet failed to exact revenge and ended up in the Land of the Dead.

She discovers that it's a land filled with madness. Furthermore, Scarlet realizes that if she doesn't take revenge on her nemesis and reach the "Endless Place," her existence will perish. As such, the film depicts Scarlet's endless journey of revenge.

