Akutami's latest revelations give Kashimo the justice Jujutsu Kaisen manga never did

While it has been quite some time since the Jujutsu Kaisen manga ended, the craze around the series has hardly died down. Amidst this, the latest Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition in Osaka saw fans get back into the events from the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

Ad

While fans loved the experience, the exhibition's main attraction was the interview with manga creator Gege Akutami. During the interview, the mangaka revealed new, never-before-revealed information about the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

As revealed by the creator, after Satoru Gojo, the only person Ryomen Sukuna felt he could lose to was Hajime Kashimo.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Akutami's latest comment in Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition gives Hajime Kashimo the props he deserved

Hajime Kashimo as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans may remember, while Hajime Kashimo was touted as "The God of Lightning," the manga never gave him the justice he deserved. Not only did the sorcerer from the past fail to defeat Kinji Hakari after a long, drawn-out fight during the Culling Game Arc, but he also lost to Ryomen Sukuna within two chapters during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

Ad

Trending

So, realistically, while Hajime Kashimo was a powerful sorcerer who lived to fight strong opponents, he never received the justice he deserved. If fans remember correctly, Kashimo had also made a deal with Kenjaku to turn him into a cursed object and incarnate him in a new body in exchange for fighting Sukuna 400 years down the line.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

If Hajime Kashimo drew up the deal, he should have been strong enough to give Sukuna a decent competition. Instead, out of all the sorcerers that fought the King of Curses, he might have become one of the fastest to taste defeat. With that, most Jujutsu Kaisen fans came under the impression that Hajime Kashimo was a fraud who only talked big but did not possess the necessary strength to face someone as strong as Sukuna.

Ad

However, the fans' presumptions were quickly destroyed after mangaka Gege Akutami revealed that Ryomen Sukuna viewed Hajime Kashimo as a tough opponent. As revealed by the manga creator during the Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition in Osaka, after Satoru Gojo, the only person Sukuna felt he could lose to was Hajime Kashimo.

Hajime Kashimo as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

This statement shocked fans as it was the creator who gave fans the impression that Kashimo was far weaker than he was through his storytelling. Had the creator expanded the Sukuna vs. Kashimo battle to a few more chapters, it would have become evident to fans that Kashimo was, in fact, strong. Instead, the manga creator manifested the character to pass away in the next chapter, he began fighting the King of Curses.

Ad

It is only now, nearly a year and a half after he died in the manga, that fans have known that Kashimo was quite strong and viewed as a threat by Sukuna.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More