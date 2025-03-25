Yuji never got the one Cursed Technique he should've in Jujutsu Kaisen (& it's a major issue)

As seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga, while Yuji Itadori was without a Cursed Technique for a long time, he acquired multiple abilities during its final story arc. While fans would have preferred for the protagonist to obtain his abilities much sooner, this is how manga creator Gege Akutami structured his story.

However, amidst several developments that the fans found questionable, there was one that seemed too outlandish. While the manga explained or hinted at how Yuji acquired his Cursed Techniques, the manga never hinted at Kenjaku's Antigravity System and directly revealed that it once belonged to Yuji's mother, Kaori Itadori.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Yuji Itadori should have awakened his mother's Antigravity System in Jujutsu Kaisen

Kenjaku as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans may remember, Kenjaku unleashed his Antigravity System during his fight against Yuki Tsukumo and Choso. It was a cursed technique that negated gravity when used. Kenjaku primarily used the reversal cursed technique of this ability, intensifying the gravitational pull around him. While the ability seemed interesting, fans found the manga's method of introduction questionable.

Kenjaku had never showcased this ability before, nevertheless, the manga justified it by stating that the Cursed Technique once belonged to Yuji's mother, Kaori Itadori.

Kaori Itadori as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The manga had never hinted at Kaori possessing a Cursed Technique but casually dropped the information when it needed to give Kenjaku a new ability to fight Choso and Yuki. While it is very much possible for such a series of developments to take place, especially since Kenjaku might have used it on the Prison Realm after entrapping Satoru Gojo. However, it would have seemed much less of a contrived plot twist if Yuji had awakened it too during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

At least then, it would not have looked like a convenient development the manga introduced to keep Kenjaku at an advantage. Some fans believed that Gege Akutami structured this development in such a way due to laziness. It was much easier for the creator to say that one of Kenjaku's previous hosts possessed the ability, so he got lucky rather than structuring and depicting a plotline either hinting at Kaori possessing the ability or showing Kenjaku attaining the same.

Yuji Itadiori as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Moreover, Yuji manifesting the Cursed Technique would have established some connection between Yuji and his mother. As fans may recollect, Yuji's two primary abilities, i.e., Blood Manipulation and Shrine were both abilities he acquired from an external sources. Thus, it would have seemed more befitting for the protagonist to manifest a Cursed Technique that once belonged to his mother.

While it is tough to assume how he would have used the ability to fight Ryomen Sukuna, there could be several creative ways through which he could combine his Antigravity system with Blood Manipulation or Shrine to entrap his opponent and deal a critical hit.

