Jujutsu no Kaisen fan ending ruins Akutami's vision for Sukuna vs. Kashimo

As fans must remember, not long after Gege Akutami concluded the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, a team of fans announced they were working on Jujutsu no Kaisen, a manga with an alternate ending for the original series.

Most fans were against an alternate ending. However, some fans were interested to see what a bunch of dedicated fans could do differently to "save" the manga from its "not-so-brilliant" ending.

As many fans expected, the new ending was nowhere near promising and was filled with mistakes and traced drawings. With that, fans had essentially given up on the project. That's when Jujutsu no Kaisen released their second part. This time, the manga essentially ruined Gege Akutami's vision for Ryomen Sukuna vs. Hajime Kashimo.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu no Kaisen dismisses Akutami's intentions with Sukuna vs. Kashimo

Hajime Kashimo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in the latest Jujutsu no Kaisen chapter, the fan manga focused on the fight between the King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna and Hajime Kashimo. While the actual battle in the Gege Akutami manga wasn't that long as well, the developments, fight, and Hajime Kashimo's afterlife scenes were engaging enough to keep fans entertained.

However, the fan-made manga completely ripped it apart. Not only did the fight feature poor choreography, but the developments did nothing close to the original manga for Hajime Kashimo's relationship with Ryomen Sukuna.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must remember, in the Gege Akutami manga, despite wanting to defeat Sukuna, Kashimo could not stop praising the entity in front of him. He believed Sukuna to be the most perfect being and respected him. In response, Sukuna also showed signs of respect for his opponent. Unless fans failed to notice, Sukuna respected almost everyone he fought during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc except for his former host Yuji Itadori.

To make the developments even worse, the entire dialogue sequence between Sukuna and Kashino was removed in the Jujutsu no Kaisen manga. This move essentially removed Gege Akutami's efforts at giving Hajime Kashimo a proper sendoff. As fans must remember, the character already did not have a lot of screen time. Hence, to remove his most important scene seemed criminal.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

There is still a chance that the afterlife scene between Sukuna and Kashimo may be drawn in Jujutsu no Kaisen manga's next chapter. Nevertheless, that does not change the fact that the developments that have already been drawn aren't anywhere close to the real deal drawn by Gege Akutami.

In fact, the sheer pace of developments suggests that the fan team working behind this manga may only be concerned about the primary characters in the story. This is why they eliminated Kashimo from the story even faster than the original creator did. Such a move could see the manga proceed toward Sukuna vs. Yuji much quicker.

