Who is Uta in One Piece? Her role, powers, and abilities, explained

There is no world in anime more fascinating than in One Piece. With its expansive world-building and diverse cast, the series is easy to lose yourself in through thousands of episodes and chapters. The latest movie introduced us to yet another striking personality in Uta, the adopted daughter of Red-Haired Shanks.

Along with the main series is a long list of movies that have come out through the years, with their own self-contained stories that usually divert from the canon. The most recent addition to this list, One Piece Film: Red, is the most successful one to date, and there are a few reasons why.

So, who is Uta in One Piece? Uta is a well-renowned singer and idol, as well as the central figure in One Piece Film: Red.

Despite only appearing in the film, she holds relevance to the larger storyline. Her connection to Shanks, a pivotal character, plays a major role in the events that transpire during the film.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the series.

Uta's role in One Piece Film: Red

Uta's role here is that of the primary antagonist, possessing the Uta Uta no Mi, a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit. This grants her the ability to transport people's consciousness into a dream-like world, known as the Uta World, just by singing.

The movie introduces Uta as the world’s most famous singer and idol, with a voice that captivates people across the seas. She aims to create an era of happiness through music, freeing the world from the dangers of piracy and war. As such, Uta organizes a massive concert on Elegia, with thousands gathering to hear her perform.

While her intentions may seem pure, her methods are revealed to be quite problematic. She intends to create an era of happiness by trapping her audience and fans in an illusionary dream world to protect them from the harshness of reality.

Uta’s relationship and history with her adoptive father, Shanks, bring emotional depth to the story, fueling her motivations and misguided actions. As the movie proceeds, her idealistic vision comes to clash with the Straw Hat Pirates and others who escape her trap when an intense and emotional conflict unfolds.

Uta's Devil Fruit powers and abilities

Uta uses her Devil Fruit to do anything she wants in her dream world. (Image via Toei Animation)

Uta possesses the Uta Uta no Mi, also known as the Sing Sing Fruit, a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit that allows her to transport her targets to a dream-like dimension through singing. In this realm, she is nearly omnipotent.

Uta can remake and reshape the environment, create illusions, and manipulate people into doing her bidding. While in her song world, she is close to invincible, making her quite the formidable opponent.

A major drawback to her ability is that it requires her to stay awake. If she falls asleep, her control over the dream world breaks, and everyone trapped is set free. Not to mention, her physical body is vulnerable and susceptible to attacks while using her ability.

Beyond her Devil Fruit powers, Uta is an exceptionally talented singer and a skilled performer. Her voice has an almost hypnotic effect on listeners, which she can use to sway and manipulate their emotions. She is incredibly strong-willed and determined to see her vision come to fruition, even at the cost of her own life.

Is Uta canon in One Piece?

A question repeatedly brought up by fans is whether Uta can be considered canon in the One Piece universe. Despite playing a key role in One Piece Film: Red, the movie itself is not considered canon, and its events do not take place in the same timeline as the main series. However, Uta is acknowledged in official content, which puts her somewhere in the gray area between canon and non-canon.

While the events of the film do not impact the main timeline, where Shanks and Luffy have yet to reunite, and the World Government remains unaware, Uta’s existence is recognized within the broader One Piece universe. For example, she appears as a silhouette in chapter 1055 of the manga, as Shanks unleashes his Haki and recalls different children he has influenced in the past.

Final thoughts

Uta with Shanks and Luffy at the end of the film (Image via Toei Animation)

Uta’s impact on the film makes her one of the most memorable movie characters in the franchise, aided by her ties to Shanks, one of the Four Emperors of the New World.

Whether she ever makes an appearance in the main storyline remains to be seen, with fans speculating that she could be referenced in future arcs. As of now, Uta is regarded as semi-canon, though the events of the film remain non-canon.

