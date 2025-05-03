Black Butler season 5 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler season 5 episode 6 is scheduled to be released on May 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels in Japan, as per the anime's official website. The episode will then be available digitally on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, and others, with English subs.

The previous episode saw a werewolf attack Ciel Phantomhive. Fortunately, Finnian fought back against the werewolf to save his young master. On the other hand, Sieglinde performed a ritual to calm the werewolves. Later, she went to the village with Wolfram to gather intel about the werewolf attack.

The villagers urged her to send the outsiders (Ciel and others) away. Meanwhile, Sebastian Michaelis sneaked into the basement and found something interesting. At the same time, the Queen received the report of the analysis of the plant specimens that Ciel and Sebastian sent. Considering how the episode ended, fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of Black Butler season 5 episode 6.

Black Butler season 5 episode 6 release date and time

Snake and Sebastian (Image via Cloverworks)

According to the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, Black Butler season 5 episode 6 will be released on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on multiple Japanese networks.

Below are the release dates and times for Black Butler season 5 episode 6, as per the corresponding time zones for international fans:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 9 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 11 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 12 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 1 PM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 4 PM Central European Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 9:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 1:30 AM

Where to watch Black Butler season 5 episode 6?

Sieglinde Sullivan, as seen in the anime (Image via Cloverworks)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the TV broadcast of Black Butler season 5 episode 6 on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and other channels, including AT-X and MBS. Furthermore, the episode will be available on streaming sites like U-NEXT, DMM TV, d Anime Store, and others.

On the other hand, interested viewers from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, Southeast Asia, and India can stream Black Butler season 5 episode 6 on Crunchyroll. Additionally, the episode will be available on Bilibili Global and Muse Asia in selected regions.

Black Butler season 5 episode 5 recap

Wolfram, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Black Butler season 5 episode 5 commenced with Sebastian and Snake wondering what lies ahead of the hidden staircase. At this moment, Wolfram's voice thunders down, asking them to leave at once. As they leave, Snake notices something peculiar.

Elsewhere, Finnian tries to feed Ciel more. Suddenly, a werewolf emerges from the window to attack Ciel. Finnian shields Ciel from the werewolf's claws and gets severely scratched on his back. Sebastian and others arrive at the scene, but the werewolf escapes. Sieglinde immediately orders Wolfram to prepare for a sacred ceremony.

The werewolf, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Wolfram takes her to the hidden chamber, where she casts a spell to mitigate the werewolves' anger. Interestingly, Snake witnesses the ceremony in secret. Meanwhile, Ciel's condition worsens, as fear grasps him yet again. The Phantomhive servants wonder what they should do. Tanaka tells them to leave the young master alone for the time being.

Meanwhile, Queen Victoria learns from Phipps and Grey that they have finished analyzing the plant specimens they received from Ciel and Sebastian. The Queen is shocked by the contents of the report. She immediately drafted a letter and desires the elimination of the werewolves.

Ciel confronts his alter ego (Image via Cloverworks)

On the other side, Ciel Phantomhive dreams of his alter ego, who tells him that he can stay cooped up with him as long as he wants. Meanwhile, at the village's center, the locals reprimand Sieglinde for keeping the outsiders. They fear the werewolves might attack them soon. Sieglinde reluctantly accepts the villagers' wishes to send Ciel and others home the next day.

In the meantime, Snake describes the ceremonial ritual that Sieglinde underwent to the other servants. Baldroy then suggests they should go in person and check the basement. However, Sebastian reveals that there's a charm on the entrance that warns of the intruders. He deduces that it's how Wolfram detected him and Snake earlier.

Sebastian, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

The demon butler requests the servants to distract Wolfram while he sneaks into the basement. As Sebastian discreetly enters the basement, he finds something interesting. Meanwhile, Wolfram and Anne return to the manor's kitchen. Suddenly, one of the pet snakes of Snake wraps around Anne. Sebastian soon frees the snake from Anne and lets it go.

As he leaves the kitchen, Wolfram coldly tells Sebastian to leave the next day. Meanwhile, Snake tells Sebastian that Anne smelled like a werewolf. Yet, before they can talk about it more, John Brown appears with a letter from the Queen. The episode ends with Sebastian Michaelis wondering why John has come.

What to expect in Black Butler season 5 episode 6? (speculative)

John Brown, as seen in the anime (Image via Cloverworks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 6 will continue the adaptation from chapter 94 of Yana Toboso's eponymous manga series, and show Sebastian Michaelis reacting to the Queen's letter.

On the other hand, the episode may show Sieglinde Sullivan's feelings since she's not keen on sending Ciel and others back home. At the same time, Black Butler season 5 episode 6 could show a terrifying moment between Ciel and Sebastian.

