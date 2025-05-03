Teogonia episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Teogonia episode 5, titled The Priest and the Inspector, is scheduled to be released on May 10, 2025, at 1 am JST on TOKYO MX. The anime will simultaneously be released on pertinent networks like BS 11 and Sun TV. Crunchyroll will follow up and release the episode worldwide for global audiences.

Ad

With the release of episode 4, titled A Small Paradise, more about the Godstones and the role of a Guardian Bearer were revealed. The episode also featured a mock battle between Kai and Vezin. After the fight, Vezin decided to train Kai starting the next day, diving deeper into the series' narrative and offering subtle hints about Kai's past.

Teogonia episode 5: Release date and time

Teogonia episode 5 will likely uncover more about Kai and Elsa (Image via Asahi Production)

Teogonia episode 5 will be released in Japan via television at 1 am JST on May 10, 2025. The worldwide simultaneous broadcast should follow the aforementioned date and time. However, some countries and regions might be able to preview the episode on May 9, based on the corresponding time zones:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Release Time Release Date Release Day Japanese Standard Time 1 am May 10 Saturday Eastern Standard Time 12 pm May 9 Friday Pacific Standard Time 9 am May 9 Friday British Summer Time 5 pm May 9 Friday Central European Summer Time 6 pm May 9 Friday Australian Central Time 1:30 am May 10 Saturday Indian Standard Time 9:30 pm May 9 Friday Philippine Standard Time 12 am May 10 Saturday

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Teogonia episode 5?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans of the series from Japan can watch the anime on TOKYO MX, Sun TV, and BS 11, all of which release the anime episode at the same time, 1 am JST on May 10, 2025, every Saturday. The popular streaming website Abema will stream the episode all over Japan. Following shortly, Crunchyroll will stream the episode worldwide as per their spring 2025 streaming schedule.

The series has yet to receive dubs in languages other than the already specified Japanese and English dubs. Crunchyroll has also confirmed streaming the episode at a time similar to its release in Japan.

Ad

Teogonia episode 4: A Small Paradise recap

Still from episode 4 of the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Episode 4 started by following up on Kai defeating the Orgs that infiltrated the valley. Upon drinking the Org's Godstone, Kai learns more about the system of the land gods from Porek. After that, he returned to the valley to sleep and was woken up in the morning after having a vision of his past.

Ad

As he woke up, he noticed Aruwe sleeping beside him, who claimed she would stay with Kai from then on, as she was an offering to the Valley God, and Kai was the god's embodiment. After realizing he needed to return, Kai made his way out of the valley to return to the village but was interrupted by Porek, who requested that he and his people live near the valley, to which Kai agreed.

Ad

Upon returning, Kai was met by Jose, who began their training session. Shortly after, Vezin, the village baron, had a mock battle with Kai in the center of the village. Vezin defeated Kai easily, who was trying his best during the entire battle to stop his Divine Crest from appearing. After the bout, Vezin announced he would train Kai from the next day onwards.

Meanwhile, Porek and his men have created a habitat near the valley and were living there, while Aruwe built a hut in the valley for her and Kai to live in, where she would serve Kai as the Valley God in exchange for Kai's protection of her people. Kai was also seen meeting up with Elsa in a sunflower field, where they talked about the past, revealing fragments of Kai's childhood life in the village.

Ad

What to expect from Teogonia episode 5? (Speculative)

Episode 5 will likely reveal more about Aruwe's character and role in the series (Image via Asahi Production)

As seen by the end of episode 4, Teogonia episode 5, titled The Priest and the Inspector, will likely feature the Orgs as they progress towards the valley after defeating a group of Macaques. The episode will likely follow up with a fight between Kai, alongside Porek and his people, fighting the Orgs.

Ad

As per the preview, travelers from the central plain will arrive at the village and play a key role in Kai's storyline. With the upcoming episode, fans can expect action sequences alongside a plot-revealing narrative from the series.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More