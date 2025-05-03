Fire Force season 3 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fire Force season 3 episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 1:53 am JST on CBC, TBS, and various other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official website. The episode will also be digitally available on Crunchyroll and other platforms, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Arthur Boyle confronted Dragon, the Commander of the Destroyers. Although Arthur's delusions endowed him with magnificent powers, he couldn't stand a chance against Dragon's overwhelming fury. On the other hand, the episode revealed Obi's fate, as he flexed his muscles to prevent the Infernal Bugs from seeping into his skin.

Pouncing on that opportunity, Shina Kusakabe unleashed his flames once again against Leonard Burns. Given how the episode ended, fans are waiting with bated breath for Fire Force season 3 episode 6.

Fire Force season 3 episode 6 release date and time

Leonard Burns in the anime (Image via David Production)

As per the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, Fire Force season 3 episode 6 will be released on May 10, 2025, at 1:53 am JST. However, because of the time zone differences and simulcast times, most fans can catch the episode on May 9, 2025.

Below are the release dates and times for Fire Force season 3 episode 6, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, May 9, 2025 11 AM Central Standard Time Friday, May 9, 2025 1 PM Eastern Standard Time Friday, May 9, 2025 2 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, May 9, 2025 3 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 9, 2025 7 PM Central European Time Friday, May 9, 2025 8 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 9, 2025 11:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 2 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 3:30 AM

Where to watch Fire Force season 3 episode 6?

Hinawa, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 6 will first broadcast on local Japanese television channels like TBS, MBS, CBC, and later on BS-TBS and NBC. The episode will also be available on Netflix Japan.

Furthermore, interested viewers from global regions, excluding Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, and Taiwan, can digitally stream Fire Force season 3 episode 6 on Crunchyroll as part of the platform's Spring 2025 anime lineup.

Fire Force season 3 episode 5 recap

Akitaru Obi, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

The episode kicks off with Akitaru Obi screaming in agony as the infernal bug enters his shirt. Shinra Kusakabe is terrified to imagine his Captain's cruel fate. At this moment, Akitaru Obi hardens his muscles to prevent the bug from entering his body. Sensing an opportunity, Shinra Kusakabe fights against Leonard Burns.

Meanwhile, Hinawa and others notice their Captain flexing his muscles on the roof. Yet, Shinra and others know that Obi won't be able to hold on to his muscles' hardness for a long time. That's why Shinra wants to save him quickly.

Akitaru Obi flexes his muscles (Image via David Production)

Elsewhere, Arthur Boylce confronts Dragon, the commander of the Destroyers. As the battle begins, Arthur realizes the threat Dragon possesses. As a result, his delusions enhance his self-image, which in turn increases his Excalibur's powers. Yet, Arthur's Violent Slash, which is usually a one-hit-kill move, does nothing to Dragon.

None of Arthur's slashes pierce through the Dragon's hard skin due to his Dragon Scales, akin to an Infernal's body. Licht realizes that Dragon can Infernalize his body at his will. As the battle continues, Dragon uses a powerful breath to burn everything in front of him. However, Arthur's self-image helps him acquire a plasma mantle, which saves him from the attack.

Arthur in the episode (Image via David Production)

During the battle, Arthur realizes that Excalibur's one-hit ability won't work on the Dragon. At this moment, his delusions shape his Excalibur into a Dragon-Slaying Holy Sword. He lunges forward to slash Dragon with his new sword, but Dragon infernalizes his body and shatters Arthur's sword. Furthermore, the boy gets gravely wounded in the battle.

Meanwhile, Karim investigates Rekka's past and discovers that he often visited the orphanage, where the 5th Company's captain, Hibana, and the 8th Company's sister, Iris, originally belonged. He speculated that Rekka must have had something to do with the doppelgangers.

Dragon in the episode (Image via David Production)

Likewise, Hibana suspects the Doppelgangers must be trying to replace their originals in the world. The 5th's Captain realizes that she might unravel the truth about Spontaneous Human Combustion if she can identify the true nature of the Doppelgangers.

Elsewhere, Akitaru Obi maintains his hardened muscles to ensure the bugs don't penetrate his skin. Shinra realizes that he must make his move soon. He demonstrates his flames against Leonard, who shakes them off with his own flames.

Joker, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

At this moment, Joker uses his four-card ability to push back Leonard. However, Burns doesn't bog down by anything. At this moment, Shinra Kusakabe unleashes another burst of flames and kicks Leonard with them.

In response, Leonard activates his Voltage Nova. The episode ends rivetingly, with Leonard Burns asking Shinra to surpass him if he intends to change the system.

What to expect in Fire Force season 6? (speculative)

Shinra Kusakabe, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 6 will continue the adaptation from chapter 192 onwards from Atsushi Ohkubo's manga and show Shinra Kusakabe's battle against Leonard Burns reach its conclusion.

The episode will likely show Leonard Burns's resolve as a firefighter through flashbacks. Moreover, Fire Force season 3 episode 6 could also show the aftermath of the Dragon vs. Arthur battle.

