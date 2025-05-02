Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 is set to release on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 12:26 am JST according to the series’ official website. With Tasuku Tsubakino set to go on a date with Haruka Sakura in the next installment, fans are expecting this to somehow lead into the series’ next conflict.

While the series is unlikely to have any leaks heading into the upcoming release, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 release date and time

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 5 will likely begin with Tsubakino and Sakura's date already underway (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 will air on Japanese television networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, May 9, 2025. Most audiences will see this translate to a release sometime on May 8 locally as well, while a select few will see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8:26AM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:26AM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 British Summer Time 4:26PM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5:26PM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:56PM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:26PM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:26AM, Friday, May 9, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:56AM, Friday, May 9, 2025

Where to watch Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6

Sakura's date with Tsubaki in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 5 should also tease who the series' next antagonists are (Imagel via CloverWorks)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. The series is also streaming with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs on Crunchyroll's platform.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 5 recap

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 5 began with a stylized scene seeing Haruka Sakura discuss his life up to that point felt like he was walking on a tightrope. He then discusses his realization that there were other ways to live his life, walking into his classroom as he said this. He then apologized to his friends for his behavior the other day. As he did so, he was seen jumping off of the tightrope in this stylized world, while Kyotaru Sugishita interrupted the moment in reality.

This prompted the others to dogpile on Sakura, explaining they already knew the type of person he was and accepted him as their friend regardless. In the stylized world, what had been a black background was now pure white. Sakura found himself in a flower field rather than on the tightrope, with his friends surrounding him and helping him up. To cement Sakura’s acceptance of their friendship, they all ate at Kotoha Tachibana’s restaurant together after school.

The others jokingly discussed their fears here, with Sakura growing so comfortable with this new lifestyle that he actually laughed. The others were shown to be shocked at this while Hajime Umemiya, Toma Hiragi, and Tasuku Tsubakino walked by. Later on at school, Sakura formally met Tsubakino and his vice captains, learning he was actually a boy, not a girl. The episode ended with Tsubakino asking Sakura on a date after their formal introduction went well.

What to expect from Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 (speculative)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 will likely begin with Sakura and Tsubakino’s date already underway. A brief flashback should show Sakura’s initial reaction to the question, and how he got roped into it. This should also reveal that Suo and Nirei decided to accompany him by nature of how bashful he’d likely be if they weren’t present.

Season 2 episode 6 should then return to the present, where the larger group (which will likely include Tsubakino’s vice captains) all having a fun time. However, they’ll likely be interrupted by the arrival of some enemies, prompting a fight to begin. The episode will likely end with Tsubakino all but handling the threat on his own, and Sakura impressed at his strength.

