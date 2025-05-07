Why is Dragon so strong in Fire Force season 3? Abilities explored

With the release of Fire Force season 3, the anime finally introduced the long-awaited fight between Arthur and Dragon. While fans were anticipating a back-and-forth between the two individuals, it was more of Dragon showing his immense powers and overwhelming everyone else, including Arthur.

While his designation as the commander of the White Clad's Destroyers was revealed in the anime, the full extent of his abilities is yet to be explored by the show at the time this article was written. Here is all to know about Dragon's powers and abilities from the Fire Force series.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Fire Force anime/manga.

Dragon's pyrokinesis and Infernalization powers in Fire Force, explored

Dragon's infernal form, as seen in the Fire Force anime (Image via David Production)

On his anime debut in episode 5, titled Chance Meeting with an Arch-Enemy, Dragon displayed his extremely powerful pyrokinetic powers against Arthur. Dragon's third-generation pyrokinetic powers allow him to breathe fire from his mouth, similar to an actual dragon. He can control the intensity and size of these fire blasts, using smaller streams that detonate into huge explosions.

The intensity of his ability can be judged by how Maki Oze, one of the most powerful second-generation pyrokinetics from Fire Force, could not manage to control and deflect it. As with Arthur, the blasts incinerated him, despite him being a strong third-generation pyrokinetic.

Dragon in a semi-transformed state (Image via David Production)

Dragon also possesses the power of Infernalization, essentially turning his body into an Infernal at will, granting him an armored body with sharp claw-like fingers. His ability led him to create an armor out of dragon scales to protect himself.

Additionally, when used on the entire body, Dragon can transform to resemble an actual dragon, while also gaining wings and heightened strength. This phenomenon is known as the Dragon Coordinate, as revealed in the series.

Dragon's other powers and abilities

Dragon is a powerful figure in the Fire Force series and holds a key position for the White Clad. His immersive durability and resistance can be seen when he took all of Arthur's plasma attacks unscathed. Even Benimaru, one of the most powerful characters, expressed in the manga his uncertainty about defeating the White Clad with Dragon being around, proving more about his powers.

Apart from his immense durability, Dragon possesses extreme speed and unparalleled strength, as he was shown to destroy Arthur's Excalibur with ease. In the manga, Dragon was also able to survive in space due to his unique physique and resilience, before coming back and crushing the Knight King Arthur's spirit.

When bombarded with attacks, Dragon protects his body by forming armor-like scales on it, which also separate and shoot as projectiles, providing passive damage to his enemies without him lifting a finger. Dragon exclaimed the name of this ability as Draconic Pressure.

Final thoughts

Dragon holds an important position within the White Clad in the Fire Force series. With the series finally releasing the highly anticipated fight between Arthur and Dragon, the conclusion of the battle is yet to be seen in the anime as season 3 airs.

Based on the status of the series at the time this article was written, it is likely that the next episode will conclude the fight, providing the fans with a winner of the bout. The question of whether Arthur will finally be able to overcome one of his toughest adversaries and rise to the top can only be answered as fans await in anticipation of what's next.

