What is Yona in Fire Force? His identity, origins, and abilities, explained

With the rise in popularity of the Fire Force anime, fans have been intrigued by the plethora of characters the series presents. Two major groups, the Special Fire Force and the White Clad, are featured throughout the series, and fans have been piqued by several characters.

Among the White Clad characters, one individual has emerged who has exhibited some unique powers, piquing the fans' curiosity. As referred to in the series, this character is called Yona. Since his appearance in the series, fans have been asking the question, "Who is Yona in Fire Force?" Yona is a member of the Knights of the Ashen Flame and a subordinate of the Evangelist, and an inhabitant of the Adolla.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Fire Force anime/manga.

Yona's true origins and identity, and role in the story

During the Fire Force's Asakusa arc, Yona appeared as a member of the Knights of the Ashen Flame, a division of knights working under the White Clad led by the Third Pillar, Sho Kusakabe. He was also the main instigator of the arc, changing the appearance of three individuals, impersonating as Akitaru Obi, Takehisa Hinawa, and Hikage, and tricking Benimaru.

Yona exhibits a sadistic and twisted personality while showing extreme loyalty towards the Evangelist. As a true show of loyalty, Yona did everything in his power to turn humanity and bend their beliefs to his master's will. He shows no signs of morality and is a character who thrives amidst chaos and carnage. He also justifies his deranged form of chaos as art.

Originating from Adolla, the day the Great Cataclysm failed, Yona crossed over into the human world, searching for a human with influence. While looking about, Yona encounters an unconscious girl, later revealed as Amaterasu. Afterwards, he comes across the leader of a caravan, Raffles I, touched by Adolla's essence.

Yona, under the disguise of Raffles I, as depicted in the anime (Image via David Production)

Yona murders Raffles I and impersonates him, bringing the girl in a container on Raffles' caravan, later using her as a power source for the people. The murder of Raffles and his being impersonated by someone else was hinted at in Raffles' wife's journal, discovered by Burns, Benimaru, and Joker.

On the order of the Evangelist, Yona, disguised as Raffles, established the Holy Sol temple to further their second attempt towards the Great Cataclysm and burning down the world. He was seen 12 years later, monitoring Shinra and trying to feed him lies and stopping him from becoming a hero or a source of hope for the Tokyo Empire.

Yona's powers and abilities in Fire Force

Yona's abilities in the anime (Image via David Production)

While that answers "Who is Yona in Fire Force?" He has been depicted as an immortal being originating from the Adolla. With abilities that can be compared to a third-generation pyrokinetic, Yona can use the heat generated by his palms to control the blood in a person's face. He can also increase the temperature of the heat generated, leading to the person's head exploding.

While it is not clearly stated in the series whether using his powers or his unique physiology, Yona can also change his own facial appearance and build, as shown throughout the series. He also possesses the ability to absorb others into his body, to dispose of their corpse after transforming into them.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

This article answers "Who is Yona in Fire Force?" While his true face is yet to be revealed in the Fire Force anime, Yona is one of the more intriguing characters in the series due to his chaotic personality and unique abilities. His constant notion of referring to abominations as art also draws a unique trait about his character.

With the third season of the Fire Force anime series currently airing at the time this article was written, fans can expect more from Yona's character as the White Clad gradually progresses towards their ultimate goal of bringing about the Great Cataclysm for the second time.

