Horikoshi finally fixes the biggest issue with this My Hero Academia character's Quirk

One of the most popular series, My Hero Academia, has remained a fan favorite for a long time. Among its plethora of unique characters, probably the most iconic are the students from Class 1-A in UA High, including the series' main protagonist, Izuku Midoriya.

Ad

While several other characters from the class have made an iconic presence in the series, this article focuses on one of the side characters from Class 1-A, Toru Hagakure. While she has a unique quirk that can be considered overpowered, the quirk also exhibited some problems, which Horikoshi, the mangaka, has finally fixed.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia anime/manga.

Horikoshi finally fixes Toru's Quirk problem in My Hero Academia

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Toru Hagakure, also known as the Invisible Girl from My Hero Academia, possesses one of the most unique quirks in the series. As her hero name suggests, she is completely invisible. Toru uses her quirk by being stealthy and launching surprise attacks on her enemies. She also uses her abilities to gather information without being noticed.

As revealed later in the series, her quirk also lets her refract light passing through her body, increasing its intensity and turning it into a blinding flash. After refining it more during her Hero-Work studies, Toru became capable of redirecting the light, as seen during her confrontation with Yuga Aoyama.

Ad

In the same breath, while her quirk is shown as permanent throughout the My Hero Academia series, during the aforementioned event, a glitch was seen in her quirk, partially revealing her body. Due to Aoyama's Navel Laser being intensely strong, while predicting it, Toru's body acted like a prism and glitched her otherwise considered permanent ability.

This incident raised several questions for the mangaka, Kohei Horikoshi, particularly about the glitch in her quirk and her apparel. In the series, it is a common practice for pro heroes, or even aspiring students, to choose and wear a costume that adapts to their quirks and benefits them.

Ad

Toru Hagakure's face revealed in the My Hero Academia manga cover (Image via Shuiesha)

Since Toru Hagakure's quirk is invisibility, she was not shown to wear any hero costume in her transformed state, other than occasionally wearing her uniform and other dresses. Her hero costume was only her gloves and boots, which can be understandable due to the nature of her quirk.

Ad

However, upon the revelation of this glitch, fans inquired about several questions directed toward Horikoshi, one of the most particular being, "Hagakure seemed to bug out and have her quirk turn on and off randomly, but has she gotten a better hold of it now, 8 years later?"

Horikoshi finally answered the fans' questions regarding a fix for Hagakure's quirk glitch problem and its interaction with her costume:

"Since it's a defect in her quirk, she still can't toggle it on or off. Because of that bug, it would be bad if she got caught naked, so a special suit was made for her just in case her quirk bugged again," Horikoshi explained.

Ad

Although this has never been explicitly shown in either the My Hero Academia anime or manga, Horikoshi's statement has finally offered closure, answering fans' concerns and questions about the fan-favorite Invisible Girl, Toru Hagakure.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

While being one of the side characters from the My Hero Academia series, Toru Hagakure is loved by many fans due to her compassionate personality and unique quirk ability. While she is yet to feature in any major events of the anime series, her small cameo during Aoyama's betrayal reveal played a significant pivot point for the story's narrative.

With fans awaiting the series finale to air soon in the upcoming season, Toru will play a contributing role for the heroes in the final battle against All for One and Shigaraki Tomura.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More