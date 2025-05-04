Power's character development is one of Chainsaw Man's best (& it's why the Blood Devil has to return)

In episode 2 of the Chainsaw Man anime, fans were introduced to one of the series' most iconic characters. Upon his arrival at the Public Safety headquarters in Tokyo, Denji was assigned a partner when he met Power, the Blood Devil fiend, for the first time. Since her appearance, Power became popular among the fandom because of her unique personality and strength as a Devil.

While her introduction showed her having a selfish, brash, childish, and greedy personality, she showed great character development throughout the series till her death. The mangaka, Tatsuki Fujimoto, has done an excellent job in portraying Power's character development. With that said, here is why she is considered to have the best character glow-up in the series and should return.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Chainsaw Man anime/manga.

The best-written character development of the Chainsaw Man series might be Power

From her initial introduction in the Chainsaw Man series, Power has shown a very arrogant and brash personality. She has been portrayed as a fiend, a devil residing inside a human body, by Makima, as she was named Denji's partner for the Public Safety. She had shown great disdain for humans, thinking them inferior to her, which is further reflected by her behavior towards Denji and Aki.

While Makima claimed that Power is highly rational, her thirst for blood and true erratic behaviour were soon revealed during Denji and Power's patrolling. Shortly, as the series progressed, her selfish and brash personality was further revealed, as well as her disregard for morality and relationships.

However, her early signs of emotional depth were revealed during the encounter with the Bat Devil. Power's willingness to sacrifice Denji to the Bat Devil to save Meowy, while also risking her own life, shows a deep care and emotional bond she shared with it. This behavior from her completely contrasted with her otherwise devilish nature, giving the fans a firsthand glimpse of change.

After Denji rescued Power and Meowy from the Bat Devil, Power opened up more to him, building a foundation for a relationship of mutual respect between them. As she moved in with Denji and Aki into their apartment, despite her still acting out every once in a while, her selfish and aggressive nature also toned down a little.

Power traumatised after the Darkness Devil encounter, as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shuiesha)

During Chainsaw Man's International Assassins arc, Power, alongside many others, faced the Darkness Devil. After the encounter, Power was left traumatized from the incident, always fearing that the Darkness Devil might get her. This shows that, unlike many Devils, she can feel fear, which is yet another trait introduced to the otherwise fearless and erratic behaving Blood Devil.

Due to her PTSD, she started relying more on Denji to take care of her and comfort her, which highlighted her turning more human and unlocked a new turn in her character. While she lacked the emotional maturity to define it, this event made her value Denji more as a true friend, maybe even something deeper.

The complete turn of her character was seen during Chainsaw Man's Control Devil arc, when she was killed by Makima, who wanted to dismantle Denji's bond with Pochita. As she died, her blood was momentarily fused with Denji, resurrecting her in her Devil form. However, in an act of selflessness, Power sacrificed herself to save Denji, an act that could never be expected from her initial personality.

As her final request before sacrificing herself, Power asked Denji to find her devil reincarnation and befriend her again. This showed the ultimate change in her character. She was no longer the arrogant and brash individual from the first few episodes, but rather a mature person who valued love and connections.

Why Power should return to Chainsaw Man and final thoughts

Power's death in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

While Power reached the peak of her character change, her new personality was cut short due to her being killed by Makima. While the fans got a glimpse of her new personality, the exploration of her new character was missed out on in the series. While the mangaka has neither agreed nor denied anything, it feels right to have her back to show off how much she has changed.

With the Chainsaw Man manga currently ongoing at the time this article was written and currently on chapter 201, it is highly unlikely that Power will return to the series; fans can only hope to see the new Power one more time.

