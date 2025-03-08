8 Weakest devils in Chainsaw Man so far, ranked

The world of Chainsaw Man is filled with devils that embody various human fears, some being overwhelmingly powerful like the Gun Devil and Darkness Devil. However, not all devils in Chainsaw Man pose a significant threat. Some, like the Tomato Devil and Sea Cucumber Devil, are notably weak and fail to challenge experienced fighters. Even the Bat Devil and Leech Devil, despite their aggression, struggle to make a lasting impact in battles.

Chainsaw Man delivers action and horror but also introduces some devils that feel either unsupported by the narrative, incompetent, or just laughable. These devils, due to their poor fighting abilities, over-reliance on gimmicks, or plain cowardice, rank among the weakest so far.

Fox Devil, Zombie Devil and other weakest devils in Chainsaw Man

8) Fox Devil

A still of Fox devil (Image via Mappa Studio)

The Fox Devil is a surprising entry on this list, considering its initial portrayal as a powerful entity in Chainsaw Man. It is frequently used by Devil Hunters, including Aki Hayakawa, who can summon its head to devour opponents.

The Fox Devil reveals its major disability through its inability to be loyal and discerning. During the Public Safety Arc, it refuses to help Aki after he overuses its power, showing that it is unreliable in critical moments.

Additionally, this devil proves ineffective as it refuses to devour stronger devils, which reduces its effectiveness in fighting. While the Fox Devil has its moments, its selective cooperation makes it an undependable asset in Chainsaw Man.

7) Zombie Devil

A still of Zombie devil (Image via Mappa Studio)

The Zombie Devil had the potential to be dangerous in Chainsaw Man, given its ability to turn humans into mindless undead servants. However, it never got the chance to demonstrate true strength.

In the Introduction Arc, the Zombie Devil is shown controlling the yakuza and manipulating them against Denji. This Devil ceases to pose any threat after Denji turns into Chainsaw Man, despite its numerical advantage.

Within minutes, Denji tears through the zombie horde and slices the zombie devil into pieces, proving how ineffective it is when faced with real combat.

6) Sea Cucumber Devil

A still of Sea cucumber devil (Image via Mappa Studio)

Among all the devils depicted in Chainsaw Man, the Sea Cucumber Devil ranks as the most absurd in design and appearance. The sea creature design of the devil blends bizarre elements with grotesque shapes into an enlarged and gelatinous sea organism.

However, it barely gets a moment to shine before being obliterated. During the Early Public Safety Arc, Power summarily crushes it with a single devastating blow from her Blood Hammer, killing it instantly. Its complete lack of durability and offensive capabilities make it one of the most laughably weak devils in the series.

5) Leech Devil

A still of Leech Devil (Image via Mappa Studio)

In the Bat Devil Arc, the Leech Devil works with the Bat Devil to gain revenge for the death of her mate. Her horrible looks and ability to heal, combined with her failing performance in battle, make her ineffective.

At first, the Leech Devil overwhelms Denji as he is weakened, but her fight ends immediately when Aki shows up. With a single use of the Fox Devil’s power, Aki eliminates her, demonstrating just how underwhelming the Leech Devil truly is in the grand scheme of the series.

4) Tomato Devil

A still of Tomato Devil (Image via Mappa S tudio)

The Tomato Devil is one of the first devils introduced in Chainsaw Man, setting the tone for how insignificant some devils can be. In his ordinary human state, Denji quickly conquers the weak Tomato Devil, which reveals its absolute inability to withstand attack.

The fact that Denji casually defeats it without needing to transform into Chainsaw Man speaks volumes about its lack of combat ability. While visually unsettling, this Devil is nothing more than a stepping stone for stronger enemies to come in the series.

3) Bat Devil

A still of Bat Devil (Image via Mappa Studio)

The Bat Devil initially seems like a formidable threat in the Bat Devil Arc, kidnapping Power’s cat and using Power as bait to lure Denji. In spite of being massive and producing intense soundwaves, it is ultimately a disappointment in battle.

With minimal expertise in combat, Denji executes an effective brutal attack to defeat the Bat Devil. In Chainsaw Man, the Bat Devil's excessive self-confidence and sluggishness transforms it into an accessible prey which disproves that devil strength depends exclusively on their dimensions.

2) Eternity Devil

A still of Eternity Devil (Image via Mappa Studio)

While in full strength, the Eternity Devil is capable of trapping people in endless time loops, being one of the most serious threats out there. However, during the Eternity Devil Arc, this devil in its weakened state is one of the most pitiful devils in the series.

After Denji and his group have been trapped by it in the hotel, this may seem threatening, though. Once Denji starts his unrelenting attacks, the weakened Eternity Devil loses all will to fight and begs for death. Instead of putting up a real challenge, it gives up completely, proving itself to be ineffective when forced into direct combat in the series.

1) Typhoon Devil

A still of fighting with typhoon (Image via Mappa Studio)

The Typhoon Devil appears in the Bomb Girl Arc of Chainsaw Man, but despite its massive size and destructive abilities, it is ultimately weak. During its first encounter with Reze, the creature attempts to work together against Denji, but it turns out to be insignificant.

Quanxi quickly defeats it with little effort, exposing its lack of durability and combat prowess. Inside the Chainsaw Man universe, the Typhoon Devil stands as one of the weakest devils because it proves unimpressive despite its frightening visual presence.

Final Thoughts

Chainsaw Man is filled with formidable devils that push the boundaries of horror and action, but not every devil is a nightmarish force of destruction. Even devils that initially seem strong, like the Fox Devil and Eternity Devil, prove unreliable or outright weak under the right circumstances.

As the series continues, more devils will be introduced, and it’s likely that even weaker ones will appear, further proving that not all devils in the series are worthy of fear.

