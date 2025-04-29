Chainsaw Man chapter 202: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 202 is set to release on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12 AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following War Devil Yoru’s apparent betrayal of Denji in the last issue, fans are expecting Fakesaw Man to fall back as they wear each other down in battle.

Ad

Sadly, fans will be left guessing until Chainsaw Man chapter 202's official release, given the lack of a reliable and regular spoiler process for the digitally published series. Thankfully, platforms such as Shueisha's MANGA Plus service at least provide officially confirmed release information for the upcoming release.

Chainsaw Man chapter 202 release date and time

Fakesaw Man will likely stay out of Denji and Yoru's expected fight in Chainsaw Man chapter 202 (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 202 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12 AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Very few overseas regions and readers will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, May 7, 2025, like Japanese readers.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 202 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8AM, Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11AM, Tuesday, May 6, 2025 British Summer Time 4PM, Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30AM, Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 202

Denji will likely be hesitant to fight Yoru in Chainsaw Man chapter 202 for Asa Mitaka's sake (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chapter 202 will be officially released internationally on platforms like Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication. While the first two will let fans read the latest installment for free, users will not be given access to the series in its entirety. The latter option lets readers access the full series in exchange for a relatively inexpensive monthly subscription.

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 began with Famine Devil Fami throwing rocks at various civilians on the streets of Tokyo. This was in an attempt to terrify them, but they seemed more annoyed than anything until Fami hit a child and caused them to bleed. As several bystanders began scowling at her, Falling Devil appeared from behind and explained she was creating anger, not terror. The civilians wanted to call the “vigilante corps,” as Falling said she’d show Fami how to create terror.

Ad

Focus then shifted to Denji asking Fakesaw Man what he meant by mistake. However, he then saw something flying at them from over Fakesaw’s shoulder. This was revealed to be humans sent flying by the Falling Devil’s power, given her promise to show Fami how to create terror.

Several citizens flew by Denji, but he ended up saving the mother of the child whom Fami caused to bleed. He then grabbed onto a street sign to prevent them both from flying away.

Ad

Fakesaw then asked Denji if he saved her because she’s a woman. Denji ignored this and asked War Devil Yoru for help, causing her shocked expression to become a sinister smile.

She then fired a Bang at the woman’s elbow, severing her arm and sending her flying likewise. She screamed “nyo way” while flying away, which caused Yoru to double over in laughter. The issue ended with Denji saying she was truly a Devil after all, as Fakesaw watched in silence.

Ad

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 202 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 202 will likely open up with a continued focus on Denji and Yoru speaking with each other. The issue should open up with Yoru giving some sort of speech explaining why she shot the woman. This should essentially make it clear that she no longer has any intention of working with Denji to defeat the Death Devil.

This should prompt a shift in focus to the Death Devil, who’ll likely have reunited with the Falling Devil and Famine Devil Fami by this point. She’ll likely express apathetic satisfaction at the terror they’ve created, saying it’s time to move on to the next part of her plan as the issue ends.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More