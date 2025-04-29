Chainsaw Man chapter 202: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 202 is set to release on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12 AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following War Devil Yoru’s apparent betrayal of Denji in the last issue, fans are expecting Fakesaw Man to fall back as they wear each other down in battle.
Sadly, fans will be left guessing until Chainsaw Man chapter 202's official release, given the lack of a reliable and regular spoiler process for the digitally published series. Thankfully, platforms such as Shueisha's MANGA Plus service at least provide officially confirmed release information for the upcoming release.
Chainsaw Man chapter 202 release date and time
Chainsaw Man chapter 202 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12 AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Very few overseas regions and readers will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, May 7, 2025, like Japanese readers.
Chainsaw Man chapter 202 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 202
Chapter 202 will be officially released internationally on platforms like Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication. While the first two will let fans read the latest installment for free, users will not be given access to the series in its entirety. The latter option lets readers access the full series in exchange for a relatively inexpensive monthly subscription.
Chainsaw Man chapter 201 recap
Chainsaw Man chapter 201 began with Famine Devil Fami throwing rocks at various civilians on the streets of Tokyo. This was in an attempt to terrify them, but they seemed more annoyed than anything until Fami hit a child and caused them to bleed. As several bystanders began scowling at her, Falling Devil appeared from behind and explained she was creating anger, not terror. The civilians wanted to call the “vigilante corps,” as Falling said she’d show Fami how to create terror.
Focus then shifted to Denji asking Fakesaw Man what he meant by mistake. However, he then saw something flying at them from over Fakesaw’s shoulder. This was revealed to be humans sent flying by the Falling Devil’s power, given her promise to show Fami how to create terror.
Several citizens flew by Denji, but he ended up saving the mother of the child whom Fami caused to bleed. He then grabbed onto a street sign to prevent them both from flying away.
Fakesaw then asked Denji if he saved her because she’s a woman. Denji ignored this and asked War Devil Yoru for help, causing her shocked expression to become a sinister smile.
She then fired a Bang at the woman’s elbow, severing her arm and sending her flying likewise. She screamed “nyo way” while flying away, which caused Yoru to double over in laughter. The issue ended with Denji saying she was truly a Devil after all, as Fakesaw watched in silence.
What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 202 (speculative)
Chainsaw Man chapter 202 will likely open up with a continued focus on Denji and Yoru speaking with each other. The issue should open up with Yoru giving some sort of speech explaining why she shot the woman. This should essentially make it clear that she no longer has any intention of working with Denji to defeat the Death Devil.
This should prompt a shift in focus to the Death Devil, who’ll likely have reunited with the Falling Devil and Famine Devil Fami by this point. She’ll likely express apathetic satisfaction at the terror they’ve created, saying it’s time to move on to the next part of her plan as the issue ends.
