Chainsaw Man chapter 200 highlights Denji's influence on Asa (& it spells their romantic doom)

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 was a brief break from the emotional rollercoaster Tatsuki Fujimoto put fans through in recent chapters. No Death Devil or consumption via crows, a majority of the installment revisited Denji and Asa. The protagonist pair finally managed to have a short dialogue. The contents of the discussion revolved around Asa coming to a realization.

Given whatever has happened so far, she seems to have accepted it all. Next to nothing being in her control at the moment, she decided to simply stop accounting for unpleasant things. While this is a revelation for her character, it also underscores the effect Denji has had on her. The boy himself has undergone considerable development, but his way of looking at life didn't change.

Asa has seemingly adopted that, which is a definite plus. But then again, there are always positives and negatives.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinions.

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 showcases Denji's influence on Asa and it doesn't look as promising

Asa Mitaka in Chainsaw Man chapter 200 (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 featured a look at Denji and Asa, away from the Death Devil and her antics. The pair were atop a roof, with Asa using her gauntlets to shoot at the sunset as she disliked sunburn. As Denji brought them convenience store grub, the dark-haired girl revealed that she agreed with what Denji had told her not too long ago.

She didn't need to pay attention to the unpleasant things around her anymore. Instead, she should focus on the more fun things. Towards the beginning of Part 2, Asa was often seen with a negative outlook on life, quite and unsociable, and angry at others for living regular lives while she suffered. But meeting Denji and experiencing whatever followed altered her outlook.

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 established that through her words. She expressed that she needed to emulate Denji's approach to things. As fans would know, despite the harsh things the boy has faced, he hasn't failed to keep moving. This is partly due to Pochita, but it is also influenced by his own outlook on life. For him, even the simplest of things meant a great deal.

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

One by one, as he grew and finally got these things, his desire evolved yet remained limited to the real luxuries of life - good food, possibly a good partner and shelter. Furthermore, he didn't let the negative happenings affect him. Granted, he was hurt by them and tired of falling into dire states, as seen through his outburst in the Aging Devil Arc, but he moved past it soon.

Now this seems to have rubbed off on Asa, who is understanding that current situations are beyond her control. So rather than lament, it would be more beneficial to shift focus onto good and fun things. While this would definitely be good for Asa, it may also spell doom for the pair's potential romance. As she says this, her actions have displayed her blocking him out.

Her internal conflicts, coupled with Yoru's existence and her potentially terrifying plan, has possibly led to Asa deciding to create a distance. It is no surprise that with Denji, chaos follows, given his status as Chainsaw Man. This is again accentuated with what Asa has within her and the larger picture they are part of. So tying all this in, the pair's romantic prospects don't look promising.

In Conclusion

Himeno (Image via MAPPA)

As underscored by Chainsaw Man chapter 200, Asa’s shift in mindset marks a considerable change in character whilst also highlighting the emotional barrier she is starting to construct. By internalizing Denji’s philosophy of disregarding life’s ugliness and enjoying its delights, Asa might be more lighthearted. But that would mainly on the surface, as it isn't free. Her call disengage with things beyond her control could be suggesting emotional detachment over true healing.

Denji’s resilience originates from a place of intense pain and desperate hope. But Asa's new approach may be more self-preservation. Her attempt to create a distance from Denji (emotionally and physically) looks like a coping mechanism and not genuine connection. She might be utilizing the understanding Denji's perspective to wall herself in rather than draw closer. Ironically, she could also be pushing Denji away by embracing his method existence.

Thus, a tragic contrast becomes visible in their dynamic - a commmon credo that offers clarity over intimacy.

