Fakesaw Man highlights one of Part 2's best themes in Chainsaw Man chapter 200

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 was heavily anticipated following the events of the previous installment. With the buzz around the Death Devil's true identity slowing down, the story switched perspectives to glimpse Denji and Asa Mitaka. They were seen sharing a convenience store snack before setting out for a "post-meal exercise," led by War Devil Yoru.

But what happened underscored one of the series's best and continuing themes. The pair ran into Fakesaw Man, who likely acted on Lady Death's orders to plunge mankind into an abyss of terror. The first victim of this would be Denji/Pochita, aka Chainsaw Man. However, it was Fakesaw Man's words that held significant weight.

Chainsaw Man chapter 200: Fakesaw Man accentuates a major Part 2 theme

As seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 200, Denji and Yoru ran into Fakesaw Man during their "post-meal exercise." The War Devil's effort to blast away the imposter wasn't successful, as he managed to counter and stop them in their tracks. What he said next was a result of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto stressing one of Part 2's best themes, which has been visible even in Part 1.

He confronted Denji about whether the Hero of Hell should be riding a bicycle and flirting with a girl. This testified to what Chainsaw Man has become over the many chapters released so far. He doesn't appear as much in the second part, last seen during the Aging Devil Arc. In other words, he looks to have transcended a physical form in the eyes of others.

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 showcased Chainsaw Man becoming an ideal. More than fearing him, people began to look up to him as a hero, as seen at the beginning of Part 2. Moreover, there is a Church now in his name, with ardent followers and die-hard fans willing to go to any length to emulate their idol, like Haruka Iseumi implanting a starter chord on his chest.

Part 2 of the series has kept up and even pushed (to an extent) the trend of identity loss. Characters have lost their identity in some form, especially Denji and Pochita. At this point, there is more than one Chainsaw Man, with imposters on the loose. Elsewhere, protagonists Asa and Yoru suddenly became ambiguous, unclear who took control and when.

Not to mention, prior to Chainsaw Man chapter 200, the focus was on the Death Devil's reveal. She wasn't who she claimed to be, i.e., Fami, with the actual Famine Devil being the last Horseman to appear. The idea seems that the Hero of Hell isn't a physical entity anymore but more of a concept that each shapes according to his/her view.

Towards the end of Part I, Makima dictated who and what Chainsaw Man should be. This acted as a starting point and possibly even a catalyst to set off the identity distortion theme. It was then built upon in Part 2, with characters like Yoru, the Chainsaw Man Church, and even the public at large presenting their views of him.

Thus, Fakesaw Man's words in Chainsaw Man chapter 200 are a testament to this, as he also painted his version of the Hero of Hell.

Final Thoughts

Chainsaw Man's chapter 200 continues one of Part 2's most compelling themes—the fragmentation and redefinition of identity. Denji's battle against Fakesaw Man is more than another battle; it is a commentary on how Chainsaw Man has evolved beyond a singular, physical figure into an idea shaped by collective perception.

Clearly visible in the narrative, Denji no longer controls his own image. A number of others, from the Chainsaw Man Church to Fakesaw Man, have contributed to reshaping what he stands for. Such a trend aligns with a broader series theme—identity erosion. This is visible not only in Denji but also in names like Asa/Yoru and even the false identities of Death Devil/Fami.

Through his words in Chainsaw Man chapter 200, Fakesaw Man reflects a key trope of Part 2 - Chainsaw Man is now a symbol susceptible to appropriation, distortion, and idolization.

