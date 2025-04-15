Chainsaw Man chapter 200: Denji and Asa's antics set up a fight with Fakesaw Man

Following the Death Devil’s orders to Fakesaw Man and Famine Devil Fami in the last issue, Chainsaw Man chapter 200 was expected to see them begin acting on her orders. Officially released on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the installment at least saw Fakesaw Man make such efforts, interrupting Denji and Asa Mitaka/War Devil Yoru’s activities to fight them.

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 continues the story from the last issue, which saw the Death Devil use her abilities to bring Fakesaw Man and the true Famine Devil Fami under her control. While their orders “to plunge mankind into an abyss of terror” were very ambiguous, it seems attacking Denji and Asa/Yoru is a major part of that plan based on chapter 200’s events.

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 hints at Denji and Asa’s mutual attraction with title of “Toxic Couple”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 200, titled “Toxic Couple,” began with Asa Mitaka shooting Bangs at the sunset since she hates sunburns. Denji then said he got them food at a convenience store, which he bought with money he found in a dead person’s wallet. She called this appalling before eating the food nevertheless, saying that processed foods are full of toxic additives. Denji told her not to eat it then, to which she responded she can eat it since she’s “a toxic woman now.”

Ad

Denji paused briefly before calling this cool, with Asa then saying he was right about only doing fun things. This way, she wouldn’t have to think about the unpleasant things. Denji was shocked to hear he once said that, as Asa continued saying she used to always think about bad things. She added that she was always angry at others for living normal lives while she “was going through hell.”

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 saw Asa recognize that these people in her life were simply trying to find ways not to think about all the negatives in life. As she swallowed the last of her food, War Devil Yoru took control of their shared body, asking Denji to join her for some post-meal exercise. This turned out to be the pair riding a bike, with Asa standing on the pegs and shooting Fire Devil contractees who’d partially become Chainsaw Man.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The head of one landed in their basket, causing the two to laugh hysterically with Yoru even embracing Denji from behind. Suddenly, the two saw Fakesaw Man in front of them with Yoru unflinchingly going to shoot a Bang at it. However, Fakesaw Man inexplicably deflected the bang with a wave of his organ-like cape. This was shown by the shot first destroying a building in the direction it was deflected in before seemingly ricocheting to another across the street.

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 saw the Bang also cause an explosion, forcing Denji and Yoru off their bike with its force. Fakesaw Man then asked if Chainsaw Man, the “solitary warrior from hell,” should be flirting with a girl and riding bikes with her. Denji told Fakesaw that wasn’t his backstory as he went to pull his starter.

As Denji transformed, the two began clashing, with Denji avoiding Fakesaw’s first major blow. Denji was then able to chop off one of Fakesaw’s arms as he swung at him, coming away unscathed. However, the issue ominously ended with Fakesaw asking Denji if he was aware of the mistake he made, implicitly by attacking Fakesaw.

Ad

Final thoughts

Fakesaw Man and Denji's fight is officially set up in Chainsaw Man chapter 200's final scenes (Image via Shueisha)

While not quite the issue fans were expecting, Chainsaw Man chapter 200 does at least seemingly begin Fakesaw and Fami’s efforts to follow Death Devil’s orders. Likewise, with both Yoru and Denji present, the Famine Devil will likely appear in the next issue to challenge Yoru while Denji handles Fakesaw. In turn, fans can expect an action-packed few weeks for mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga series.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More