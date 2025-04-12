Chainsaw Man chapter 199 all but confirms this major Death Devil theory

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 continued the surprise around the Death Devil's reveal with another mind-boggling addition. The latest chapter featured a glimpse at Lady Death's powers and how she uses them to make pawns of Fami and Fakesaw Man. She tasked them to "plunge mankind into an abyss of terror", which will again be an intriguing future watch.

Whatever the case may be, Chainsaw Man chapter 199 may have just confirmed major Death Devil speculation that has been floating around for a while. It relates to Yuko and her role in the story - contracting with the Justice (Fire) Devil, dying and getting resurrected. In all these instances, there was a common factor and that very factor reappearing in chapter 199 is simply testament.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Key Death Devil theory finds weight through Chainsaw Man chapter 199

The events of Chainsaw Man chapter 199 seem to have furthered an existing theory that spoke of the Death Devil being involved in the Justice Devil Arc. This was hinted through the appearance of crows, an imagery used in the latest chapter when Lady Death "ate" Fami and Fakesaw Man. Previously, crows have appeared at different points in the story, teasing of Death's involvement there too.

Anyhow, the Death Devil first got directly involved when Yuko (in her transformed state) fought Yoru at Fourth East High. Initially having the edge, the War Devil managed to overpower her and killed her. This is when Death appeared and offered to revive her. As fans will remember, she returned as a massive and groteque monster that rampaged through the school.

Her run was once again shortened by Denji jumping into the fray, In his Hybrid Form, he sliced her into pieces, seemingly taking her life. But Yuko had survived and took on a Devil state. After she met with Asa and was leaving, crows were spotted overhead. This time, however, she couldn't read their minds, which was a power of hers bestowed upon her by the Justice (Fire) Devil.

Death Devil in Chainsaw Man chapter 199 (Image via Viz Media)

As odd as that was, it didn't seem like much at the time. Shortly after, Fakesaw Man killed Yuko by decapitating her. Now this series of past events seems to point at Death's involvement - first directly, through the revival of Yuko at the school and later, when a figure closely resembling Chainsaw Man killed her. It is possible that this was staged by the Death Devil.

In truth, from the series' perspective, Yuko was a loose thread in Asa's life. She sought to rid Asa of the bullying, but that endeavor went down a completely different path. In the end, even when Yuko was hoping to right her wrongs, she was cut out of the picture. The Death Devil likely did this to leave no loose ends for Asa and Yoru, considering their role in her future plans.

The imagery of birds being used at important moments like this was definite foreshadowing that Fujimoto was attempting to get across. This is reinforced by the fact that the Death Devil's powers remained a mystery until now and in the moment, it was unclear how "Fami" simply revived Yuko at the school. The Devil embodying the fear of Famine shouldn't be able to control life and death.

In Conclusion

Denji in Hybrid Form (Image via MAPPA)

To conclude, Chainsaw Man chapter 199 adds compelling weight to a long-standing Death Devil hypothesis by intricately linking past events and symbolism to a shocking reveal. Lady Death's influence seems to be finally showing through the eerie reappearance of crows and the manipulation of Fami and Fakesaw Man. It is especially clearer now in how it affected Yuko’s tragic arc.

The chapter retroactively redefines key events, like Yuko’s revival and second death, suggesting a deliberate orchestration to take care of loose ends and prepare for a larger and darker scheme. Fujimoto’s expert use of visual motifs and narrative misdirection underscores his storytelling mastery, one where each detail holds significance.

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 work to progress the plot whilst redefining it, pushing readers to rethink known facts. As terror looms, the stage looks to be set for a deeper, darker conflict headed by Death herself.

