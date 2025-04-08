Chainsaw Man chapter 200: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 is set to release on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Famine Devil Fami and Fakesaw Man now under the Death Devil’s full control, fans are expecting the next issue to show exactly what her orders for them are.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 200 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue thanks to official sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man 200, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 release date and time

Denji will likely reappear in Chainsaw Man chapter 200 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 12AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, April 16, 2025, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8AM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11AM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 British Summer Time 4PM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30AM, Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 200

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 will likely confirm that the Death Devil has Denji in her sights (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 began immediately where the previous installment left off. Death explained that even if she could die, it’s unlikely the next Death Devil would be as fond of humanity as she is. Thus, their destruction would be swift and unavoidable. Fakesaw Man said she could just not destroy mankind, but Death said this wasn’t possible. She claimed mankind’s fear of Death would peak on the prophecy’s day, automatically activating her powers likewise.

Famine Devil Fami suggested being eaten by Chainsaw Man to erase the concept of death. The Death Devil began to counter this, but trailed off before saying she had a good idea that involved their cooperation. They demanded to be freed likewise so they could help, but Death said that was impossible since she was going to eat them. As Fami began eating, several crows appeared, with it possibly being implied that Fami ate them via the crows.

This is further supported by the fact that the crows were then seen picking at what was left when she finished. Fami then reached into her mouth and pulled out two idols which looked like Fami and Fakesaw. Falling explained her power is to enslave the living things she has killed, while questioning the necessity of eating them alive in the process. The issue ended with Death summoning them and ordering them “to plunge mankind into an abyss of terror.”

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 200 (speculative)

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 should begin with a focus on Fakesaw and Fami as they begin executing whatever plan the Death Devil has in store for them. Focus should rapidly shift back and forth between them following orders, and Death explaining to the Falling Devil what her goal is. While her words will likely be vague, fans should still get a good idea of her goals.

This should then prompt a shift in focus to Denji and Asa Mitaka/War Devil Yoru, showing what they’ve been up to since fans last saw them. The issue should then end with Fakesaw and Fami confronting them, resulantly giving some context to Fami’s words to Falling earlier in the issue.

