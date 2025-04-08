Chainsaw Man chapter 199: Death Devil’s powers explained as Fami and Fakesaw Man become part of her plan

Following the previous issue’s incredible plot twist, Chainsaw Man chapter 199 was expected to continue focusing on the Death Devil and give additional context to her character. Officially released on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, the installment did indeed keep focus with the newly revealed Death Devil.

While Chainsaw Man chapter 198 did answer some questions here, such as establishing what her powers were, it also left many others unanswered. One of the most significant unanswered questions revolves around Death’s plan, which now seems set to implement the true Famine Devil and Fakesaw Man in some way.

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 sees Death make Fami and Fakesaw Man her servants

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 began immediately where the last issue ended, with the Death Devil explaining that even if she could die, a new Death Devil would take her place. Likewise, should this new Death Devil not be as fond of human culture as she is, mankind would be destroyed “in no time.” Fakesaw Man asked why she couldn’t just choose to leave mankind alone, which she claims isn’t possible.

Death explained that, on the day of the prophecy, mankind’s fear of death will inexplicably reach its peak, causing her to “awaken.” She added that once that happened, her powers would activate forcibly even if she was unconscious. Famine Devil Fami suggested she allow herself to be eaten by Chainsaw Man, since the concept of death would cease to exist and thus save everyone. Death began to counter, but grew silent before changing the topic.

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 saw Death say she had a good idea, and that if Fakesaw and Fami cooperated with her, mankind may avoid its annihilation. Fami and Fakesaw immediately said they’d help and ask to be freed, but Death said that wasn’t possible. She revealed her intent to “eat” them, at which they were silently shocked as the Falling Devil handed her a fork and knife. The following panels saw several crows gather as Death seemingly cut into the two’s flesh.

The next page showed each of their faces contorting and crying out in pain as they were eaten alive by Death. Several crows were then seen kawing and picking at what remained of the pair’s flesh, which admittedly was not much. Falling asked Death how the meal was, to which she said it was not delicious. Death then reached a hand inside her throat and pulled out two dolls similar to those Falling and Guilly the Guillotine Devil were seen turning into.

However, Chainsaw Man chapter 199 made it clear that these new dolls were what’s left of Fami and Fakesaw Man. Falling explained that Death’s power “enslaves living things [she has] killed,” asking if it’s truly necessary to eat them alive in that process. Death countered that meat tastes best fresh, and that “savoring lives as much as possible is good manners.” As Falling applauded her sensibilities, she summoned Fami and Fakesaw Man (calling him Fake Chainsaw Man).

The two were immediately summoned and appeared to be uninjured in any major way, with Fami then turning to Death and punching her while screaming “salvation.” She and Fakesaw then accused Death of eating them, prompting her to tell them to wait. Death then ordered them “to plunge mankind into an abyss of terror,” which they both happily agreed to in their own way as the issue ended.

Final thoughts

Fakesaw Man and the true Famine Devil will likely be Denji's next enemies following Chainsaw Man chapter 199's events (Image via Shueisha)

While Chainsaw Man chapter 199 may not have given fans the exact information they wanted, it was nevertheless a very illuminating issue in several ways. The most significant of this is the explicit (albeit basic) detailing of Death’s powers and how they function. Chapter 199 also seemingly confirmed that Death is fond of humanity and may not necessarily want to destroy it; however, her hesitation regarding being eaten by Chainsaw Man also teased ulterior motives.

