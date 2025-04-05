Chainsaw Man chapter 198 may have just revealed how Pochita acquired Devil Eraser powers

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 was by far one of the greatest curveballs Tatsuki Fujimoto could pitch at readers. The reveal of the new girl as Fami, the actual Famine Devil, and the reintroduction of Fami as the real Death Devil was nothing short of spine-chilling. A moment like this recontextualizes a lot in the series, which will definitely be visible in future chapters.

Ad

Moreover, at the chapter's end, the Death Devil revealed that she had disposed of her internal organs, yet couldn't feel anything. Needless to mention, the fandom received a ton of information to speculate on. One such theory links Pochita's Erasure ability to the Death Devil. To put it plainly, it is possible that the former received this uncanny ability from Death and didn't inherently possess it.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 198: The origin of Pochita's Erasure ability may have just been divulged

Expand Tweet

Ad

To dive right in, the ending of Chainsaw Man chapter 198 saw the Death Devil show her younger sister something frightening - she lifted her garments to reveal that she had "disposed of" her internal organs to feel something, but it was naught. A rather odd and terrifying revelation in the moment that begged the question of what she meant by "disposed of".

Knowing Fujimoto, it cannot be a simple as what it states. Some of her organs may have been consumed by or fed to Pochita. This, in turn, bestowed the Erasure ability upon a power that seemed uncanny for a Devil embodying the fear of chainsaws to just possess. Its origins remained shrouded in mystery until the present moment. This could also explain the intestine around Pochita's neck.

Ad

This ability of his worked when he consumed a Devil and the fear or concept it embodied was completely wiped, as if it never existed. In another sense, one could see it as the fear/concept being killed off. How would such a thing come to be - only if the wielder possessed some sort of instant death ability, which in this case, may have been gained through the Death Devil herself.

Ad

Chainsaw Man (Image via Viz Media)

From Pochita's perspective, it was like a power boost. This would be akin to Santa Claus consuming a piece of flesh of the Darkness Devil to acquire a jump in his own power. Again as mentioned, it does seem plausible as this would be the source of Pochita's Erasure, rather than simply possessing this kind of ability from the very onset.

Ad

Before Chainsaw Man chapter 198, the Erasure ability led to theories that Pochita was the Birth/Life Devil. He wasn't exactly the Chainsaw Devil, but came to acquire that form given the duality of chainsaws in beginning and ending life. While theories like those are compelling, for this instance, they are kept aside. Whether Life Devil or not, his ability and origins as a whole have always been mysterious.

Finally, all this could tie into why the Death Devil wants Chainsaw Man and Yoru to fight and kill her. One could be that she wants to "feel something," and the other is that she wants to die. Being literal Death itself, that might not be possible for her on her own. So the next alternative would be to have herself killed, and who better to carry out the deed than potentially two of the most powerful entities.

Ad

Final Thoughts

The Death Devil in Chainsaw Man chapter 198 (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 delivers a game-changing revelation that could potentially redefine the series' mythology. Death's true introduction and her reveal, disposing of her internal organs, raises profound questions about the nature of Devils and their abilities. The idea that Death itself was a likely source of Pochita’s Erasure power adds a new layer of complexity, reshaping long-held assumptions about his abilities.

Ad

If this holds, it would explain the sheer potency of Pochita’s power-erasing concepts entirely over defeating enemies. Moreover, this revelation could be a catalyst for future conflicts, particularly with the Death Devil chasing an end she is unable to reach alone. Her desire to battle Chainsaw Man and Yoru hints at a deeper existential struggle, one that could unravel the very fabric of the Devil hierarchy. Once again, Fujimoto has left fans sorely wanting more.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More