Death Devil's earrings in Chainsaw Man may hide a gruesome history

Chainsaw Man's Death Devil continues to be a major point of intrigue, especially after her astonishing reveal in chapter 198. With each passing moment, the fandom is noticing little details about her that, in turn, become fuel for speculation, excitement, and interest.

The latest aspect of the Death Devil that seems to be drawing attention currently is her earrings. Initially, they appeared to be any regular accessory that a young girl might wear to enhance her appearance. However, after learning of her true identity, these tiny pieces of jewelry could be hiding a dark tale.

In essence, they seem to be shaped very similarly to the starter chord on Denji's chest. It is possible that, rather than earrings, these are spoils of past victories.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Lady Death's earrings may be holding a grisly past

Death Devil (Image via Viz Media)

Before her identity was revealed, the Death Devil's earrings seemed like a regular accessory. However, the events of the most recent chapters may have hinted at them hiding a disturbing past, along with other beliefs about the character. They appear to be shaped in a very familiar design — the end of the starter chord seen on Denji and Haruka Iseumi's (fake) chests.

With this thought in mind, it completely alters the significance of the earrings. Instead of jewelry, they could be trophies from her past battles with Chainsaw Man, or rather, his incarnations (assuming he did die at least twice). She might have taken them when she successfully bested him in battle as tokens of her victory over the Hero of Hell.

But more than just victory, they could come from the incarnations who failed to or refused to kill and consume her. As she has been plotting the Death Devil's defeat, she likely conveyed the same to past Chainsaw Men. But each time they were unsuccessful, she killed them and hoped that the next would succeed, with the cycle repeating at least twice before Denji.

Death Devil (Image via Viz Media)

The second instance may have been when she realized that it wouldn't be possible this way, so she manipulated things to pass the job to her little sister, Yoru. This supports the War Devil's interest and subsequent offer to Denji for defeating Death—either he himself defeats the Death Devil, or she turns him into a weapon to do so herself.

This also explains why the Horsemen fought against Pochita, aside from the fact that Pochita was greatly feared in Hell. They could have been fighting under their big sister's instructions. Moreover, Death’s lack of involvement reinforces this idea; it may have been Death who allowed Pochita to escape to Earth, as she didn't want him dead just yet—only enough to push him to consume her.

Finally, according to series lore, items turned into weapons by Yoru retain their inherent characteristics and powers. The Gun and Tank Devils becoming gauntlets are perfect examples. By the same logic, if Pochita or Chainsaw Man is turned into a weapon, he will most likely possess Erasure Powers, which Yoru intends to use against Death, thereby giving Death the outcome she seeks.

In conclusion

Death and Falling (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man's Death Devil, even after 199 chapters, remains quite cryptic. Her latest remarks about "plunging mankind into an abyss of terror" and her talk about awakening on the day of prophecy still cannot be fully deciphered. Furthermore, given the surprises Fujimoto pulls from his hat, there is certainly more to this that will gradually reveal itself.

For now, the idea that Lady Death's earrings represent medals of past victories over Pochita's incarnations sounds intriguing. While there are arguments to be made, this possibility cannot be dismissed. After all, they appear to be designed for her character for good reason. The mangaka's storytelling style and knack for hiding details compels one to consider all possibilities before reaching any conclusions.

