This Chainsaw Man character might have known about the Death Devil's actual identity (and it was obvious from the start)

The latest reveal in Chainsaw Man was nothing short of mind-blowing. By allowing the belief to persist that the new girl was the Death Devil, mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto pulled the rug out from under everyone by revealing her as the Famine Devil. The true Death Devil was Fami, who used her younger sister's name to conceal her real identity, until now.

Not a single follower of the Chainsaw Man series saw this coming, and it likely stands as one of the series' best moments. However, looking back, it is possible that one individual did know the truth—Yoru. Upon revisiting past chapters, it seems that the War Devil was aware of the Death Devil's true identity but couldn't disclose it.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: A certain character may have known the Death Devil's true identity

It is possible that War Devil Yoru was aware that the Death Devil was lying. Posing as her sister Fami, she was likely biding her time for the right opportunity to make her move. She managed to pull the cloth over literally everyone's eyes, who didn't doubt for a second who or what she really was, taking her word for being the Famine Devil at face value.

Referring back to when Fami made her manga debut in chapter 108, she mysteriously brought back the transformed Yuko to life. Later, during the Dating Denji Arc, Yoru interrupted Fami and Asa's conversation, trying to warn the latter about her big sister but abruptly and suspiciously disappeared. These instances, among others, hinted at Fami's true identity.

In each case, Yoru was involved, both directly and indirectly. It’s possible that the Death Devil struck a deal with her sister Yoru to never reveal her identity. Thus, whenever situations arose that could have exposed this, a distraction always seemed to occur. This was especially evident at the aquarium when Yoru was about to call Death a "liar" before suddenly vanishing.

Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

At the beginning of chapter 160, Yoru asked Fami, or rather the Death Devil, if she could use "that" power. The chilling part was that Yoru received her answer through a simple yet eerie stare from the white-haired girl. This could mean one of two things: the power or ability in question couldn't be used at the time, or it wouldn't be used for risk of revealing her true identity.

In any case, these subtle hints likely served as Fujimoto's way of nudging fans to uncover the identity of the one calling herself "Fami." The character's cryptic nature and tendency to keep her intentions hidden while vanishing during intense situations probably contributed to the hints dropped. It would be intriguing to know about Death's ability to control Primal Fears.

In Chainsaw Man chapter 198, the Death Devil had the Falling Devil wrapped around her finger. It remains to be seen whether this represents direct control or simple servitude out of fear or reverence for a Death of that caliber. In either case, Death now stands as an even more terrifying entity, incapable of feeling anything and possibly dead set on her goal, which is once again shrouded in mystery.

Final thoughts

The Death Devil (Image via Viz Media)

Tatsuki Fujimoto skillfully misled readers with the revelation of the true Death Devil, crafting one of Chainsaw Man's most shocking moments. Subtle foreshadowing, including cues from Yoru, ensured that the hints were always present yet artfully concealed. The War Devil’s cryptic warnings, sudden disappearance, and potential contractual limitations suggest she was aware of the truth all along but refrained from acting on it.

These layers of deception enhance the narrative, making the Death Devil's true identity a compelling conundrum. Moreover, Death’s control over Primal Fears raises additional questions about her power and ultimate goal.

Whether she asserts control over Falling through sheer dominance or reverence remains uncertain, but it is evident that she is a near-unmatchable force. With such developments, fans can only anticipate more twists, given Fujimoto's talent for subverting expectations.

