Chainsaw Man chapter 199's Death Devil crow imagery all but confirms Denji's role

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 199 earlier this week, fans saw the incredible Death Devil plot twist continue to be developed. This, of course, came via an extended focus on the Death Devil herself, including an explanation of what her powers and abilities truly are. In the process of these powers being demonstrated, it also became clear that the Death Devil is heavily associated with crow imagery.

Ad

Unsurprisingly, Chainsaw Man chapter 199 has resultantly spurred many longtime fans into rereading the second part of the series to find whatever other crow imagery they can. Of course, one of the most memorable is Denji’s dream sequence from chapter 150 where he steps on a dead crow. Likewise, with the new hindsight of the Death Devil’s reveal and association with crow imagery, fans may be able to confidently presume that Denji will defeat the Death Devil.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 199’s crow imagery significantly recontextualizes an earlier Denji scene in Part 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Chainsaw Man chapter 199, the Death Devil is seen apparently using crows as her stomach and appetite, devouring Famine Devil Fami and Fakesaw Man with them. While mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto is very abstract and stylistic with how the scene is demonstrated, most fans agree with the above interpretation. In turn, this inherently links Fami’s character to the image of crows, which are frequently present throughout the manga’s second part.

Ad

Likewise, this adds further context to the aforementioned Denji scene. At the time, fans initially thought it was just foreshadowing for an incredible pageturn, which revealed that Barem Bridge had burnt down Denji and Nayuta’s home. This interpretation stemmed from crows being used as symbols for transformation and the future in modern western culture. Obviously, they are also a symbol of death, which plays into these events like other symbolizations.

Ad

Yet Chainsaw Man chapter 199 seemingly changes what this symbolism may mean with the Death Devil’s reveal. This is firstly due to the fact that the Death Devil is actually whom fans once thought was the Famine Devil, Fami. Barem also works directly for Fami at the Chainsaw Man Church, further recontextualizing Denji’s dream sequence; as he steps on a dead crow symbolizing death, he finds that his life has been profoundly changed by Death and death.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Denji also notably says to Pochita in between these two scenes that his next dream is that he wants to be Chainsaw Man. Obviously, Denji will need to become Chainsaw Man again to fight and defeat the Death Devil. This further recontextualizes chapter 150’s events, and also further drives home the idea that Denji is being foreshadowed to defeat the Death Devil here, either by killing or erasing her.

Further playing into this new interpretation is the fact that he’s carrying Control Devil Nayuta on his back during this entire sequence from chapter 150. Since these events, Nayuta was not only killed but killed by the Death Devil and her Chainsaw Man Church forces specifically. While this inherently adds a new layer to chapter 150’s symbolism here, it can also be interpreted as further supporting the idea that Denji is symbolized to kill Death via stepping on the dead crow.

Ad

Final thoughts

The Death Devil's link to crow imagery in Chainsaw Man chapter 199 may tease Denji's role in her ultimate demise (Image via Shueisha)

While the above reinterpretation of chapter 150’s events is speculative, there is significant literary and narrative evidence which supports such a conclusion. The fact that the Death Devil seemingly wants to die in order to save humanity also further supports this idea, as she’d likely need Denji’s cooperation to achieve such a feat. Fans will simply have to wait and see what Fujimoto has in store for them when the series returns with chapter 200.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More