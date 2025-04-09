Chainsaw Man chapter 200: What to expect

With Fakesaw Man and Famine Devil Fami now under the Death Devil’s control, Chainsaw Man chapter 200 should see the pair begin following her orders likewise. While only their goal was made clear in the previous issue, whatever methodology they end up using should lead them to Denji and Asa Mitaka/War Devil Yoru.

However, verifiable Chainsaw Man chapter 200 spoilers are currently unavailable as of this article’s writing. Such leaks are also unlikely to come in general thanks to the series’ digital publication nature. This approach is diametrically opposed to the print practices which allow some series to develop regular spoiler processes.

Thankfully, there is one direction Chainsaw Man chapter 200 could take which seems more likely than any other given currently available information. As Fakesaw Man and Famine Devil Fami begin plunging mankind into an “abyss of terror,” they’ll likely be stopped by Denji and Asa Mitaka. They’ll likely be motivated to do so as War Devil Yoru warns them both that the Death Devil has finally made her move.

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 should see Denji, Asa, and Yoru return to the narrative

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 should begin with a continued focus on the Death Devil and the Falling Devil, who’ll watch as Famine Devil Fami and Fakesaw Man depart. Falling will likely try to ask Death about both the hesitation she showed in the previous issue, and what her goal is by using Fakesaw and Fami to create terror. She’s unlikely to answer here, instead ignoring the question while saying other work must be done in the meantime.

It’s possible that, as she says this, Devils are seen gathering in a nearby area given War Devil Yoru’s claims about strong Devils going to greet Death upon her arrival. Focus should then shift to Fakesaw and Fami, who’ll likely be discussing what they think Death meant in her instructions to them. Some comedy between the pair should ensue before they decide to begin terrorizing the general public, assuming Death wants to weaken peoples’ fear of her.

As they begin committing acts of terror on civilians, Chainsaw Man chapter 200 should see Public Safety be notified of this. Hirofumi Yoshida and Fumiko Mifune will likely be informed, learning that one of the Devils attacking is calling themselves the Famine Devil. This should prompt discussion amongst general Public Safety officials present which confirms that Yoshida knew all along who the Death Devil truly was.

Fumiko may try to say something here, but given how enigmatic her character is, she’s just as likely to stay silent as a means of obfuscating her true role and allegiances. Public Safety should then announce their intent to engage in combat against Fakesaw and Fami as focus shifts to Denji and Asa Mitaka. The pair will likely be in the area where Fakesaw and Fami are attacking, going to see what all the commotion is about likewise.

As Asa looks at Fami, War Devil Yoru should reveal to her alone at first that the Fami before them is the true Famine Devil. Confirming that who they thought was Fami was actually the Death Devil all along, Asa should become so frightened that Yoru takes back over her body. The issue should then end with Yoru revealing this information to Denji as he transforms and they spring into action together.

