Chainsaw Man volume 20 finally confirms who killed Nayuta

Chainsaw Man volume 20 unveiled the one entity that nearly every admirer of Tatsuki Fujimoto's series was aching to see — the Death Devil. Initially believed to be the new transfer student, the true Death Devil was Fami, who was using her sister's name (the new girl) to hide her real identity. In relation, the actual Fami turned out to be the new girl.

However, volume 20 of Chainsaw Man also provided another piece of information that brought despair to the fandom. It revealed that Nayuta was actually dead and identified her killers. For some time, leading up to this volume, there was significant speculation about the little girl's return, with many suggesting that she would appear when Denji needed her most. But that may never happen.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Nayuta's killers revealed in Chainsaw Man volume 20

Nayuta (Image via Viz Media)

As mentioned, along with the reveal of the Death Devil, Chainsaw Man volume 20 introduced some details about Nayuta. While many hoped for a positive development, it seemed far from it.

Nayuta was last seen at the start of the Aging Devil Saga. This followed Asa and the others rescuing Denji from the Tokyo Devil Detention Center as they set out to find Nayuta. She wasn't at the boy's apartment, which was charred to ashes. Eventually, the group ended up at a sushi restaurant where they met Barem Bridge. It was here that Barem revealed his intentions and used Nayuta's decapitated head as leverage.

Needless to say, Denji lost it, killing Barem and unleashing Pochita in his true form once again. But all in all, this was the last time Nayuta was seen. From that point on, there have been many theories and speculations. Some suggested a Nayuta return later in the series, others spoke of her emerging when Death descended, and some predicted she would come to save Denji.

Nayuta (Image via Viz Media)

From the looks of Chainsaw Man volume 20's character profile, she likely won't be returning. The latest volume featured a sketch of Nayuta's face, and the text beneath it can be roughly translated to "Nayuta - killed due to the schemes of the Chainsaw Man Church." This wouldn't surprise many, given the organization's constant interference since the mid-point of Part II.

Led primarily by Barem Bridge, the group relentlessly pursued Denji and Chainsaw Man as a whole. They seemed to be pulling out all the stops to reach Pochita. One instance of this was the killing of Nayuta. It was most likely Barem who proposed this idea, having witnessed how far Nayuta was willing to go to keep Denji safe, even preparing to confront an angry mob.

However, that mob encounter marked Nayuta's end. It's possible they incapacitated her, allowing Barem to take control from there. His realization of her significance to Denji—and vice versa—was likely a potent motivator in pushing for her death. As mentioned, he aimed to use it against Denji and somewhat succeeded, but it ultimately led to him being separated from his body by an enraged Denji.

Final thoughts

Nayuta (Image via Viz Media)

Volume 20 delivers an emotional gut punch with a major revelation: the confirmed demise of Nayuta. For one, there was the stunning reveal of the Death Devil, previously believed to be the new transfer student, but who turned out to be Fami using her sister's name to hide her identity. This twist redefines earlier assumptions and intensifies the current narrative surrounding the Primal Devils.

However, the real heartbreak came with the confirmation of Nayuta’s death at the hands of the Chainsaw Man Church, led by Barem Bridge. Her decapitated head, seen at the beginning of the Aging Devil Arc, testifies to the Church’s ruthless agenda against Denji and Pochita. Such a revelation diminishes the prospects of Nayuta’s triumphant return and highlights the emotional stakes for Denji.

Volume 20 reiterates the series' darker themes while serving as a reminder that no character is truly safe, regardless of their popularity.

