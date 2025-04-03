Fujimoto played the ultimate April Fools' joke on Chainsaw Man fans with chapter 198

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 was released on April 1, 2025. The chapter officially unveiled the descent of the Death Devil, only to make the fans realize that the devil was right before their eyes from the very start. The female devil who appeared in the previous installment was speculated to be the Death Devil, however, the female devil was the Famine Devil.

In reality, the Death Devil was Fami, who used the Famine Devil's name to make a fool out of everyone. Ironically, this unveiling was made on April Fools' Day, making Fujimoto the biggest prankster in the industry. While some jokes were prepared in an instant and delivered, Chainsaw Man's author started building a joke since Fami's introduction and delivered it most perfectly.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and has the author's opinion.

What happened in the Chainsaw Man manga series on April 1, 2025?

The real Famine Devil makes its appearance (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha)

April Fools' Day marked the release of the latest installment of the Chainsaw Man manga series. In the shonen series' previous installment, a new female devil appeared, claiming to free humanity from the fear of the Death Devil. However, she was subdued by the fake Chainsaw Devil, who claimed that the female devil was the Death Devil itself.

Chapter 198 commenced with a focus on where it left off, as the female devil begged for her life before the fake Chainsaw Devil. She even offered the fake devil money in exchange for her life, as she wanted to save humanity. However, the fake Chainsaw Devil kept singing his praises about how he and Justice Devil were able to find the Death Devil before long.

The female devil, whose body was amputated into various pieces, reverted to her original configuration, surprising the fake Chainsaw Devil. At this point, the female devil introduced herself as the Famine Devil Fami, adding to the already-present confusion.

The Death Devil unveils itself (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha)

As Fami was about to reveal the true identity of the Death Devil, the true Fami (the one fans thought was the Famine Devil but was the Death Devil in reality) teleported to the scene, calling the Falling Devil to subdue everyone on the scene. The fake Fami (the Death Devil) then apologized to the real Fami (the Famine Devil) for using her name until now.

As most fans might realize, this reveal was unexpected, given how the Famine Devil (the Death Devil in reality) showed everyone her desire to stop the Prophecy of Nostradamus (the arrival of the Death Devil on Earth).

The Death Devil as seen in the manga (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha)

However, ironically, the one who fans thought was supposed to stop the Age of Devils from arriving turned out to be the Great King of Terror, and the last one from the Four Horsemen of the strongest devils, the Death Devil. Moreover, the biggest sarcasm is how this reveal happened on April Fools' Day.

Every year, rumours start circulating online regarding a sequel that no one expected. As expected, these are just to celebrate the theme of the day and are kind of unexpected. However, Tatsuki Fujimoto started building this joke since the introduction of Fami (the Death Devil) and delivered it on April 1, 2025, fooling everyone of his fans.

Final Thoughts

The current point in the manga might be an indicator for the fans who stopped reading Chainsaw Man after part 1 to start catching up again. Now that the Prophecy of Nostradamus has become a reality and the Death Devil is finally on Earth, it would be interesting to see if the Age of Devils might finally come.

