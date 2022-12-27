Chainsaw Man chapter 115: Fake Chainsaw Man revealed as Asa confesses her motives to Denji

Chainsaw Man chapter 115 reveals Haruka Iseumi’s secret regarding his supposed identity as the series’ eponymous Devil. The Infinite Aquarium arc continues as Yoshida makes an interesting remark and Asa finally confesses her intentions to Denji.

Chainsaw Man chapter 115 marks the manga’s return to weekly serialization. Despite the Christmas break this week and the upcoming New Year celebrations, Manga Plus and Viz are yet to list any delay in the publication of the next chapter.

Chainsaw Man chapter 115 is titled High Schoolers These Days.

Chainsaw Man chapter 115 reveals Asa’s misunderstanding regarding Iseumi’s identity, Yoshida may know more than it seems

Chainsaw Man chapter 115 begins with Asa narrating the situation at the “Aquarium of Hell” as she calls it. One can never get out once they go in, the hallways are endless and the clock hands don’t move. The washrooms are out of order and the fish have started to rot and smell recently. Haruka Iseumi is seen sitting close to where Asa is lifelessly lying down, and he keeps blaming her for breaking her phone and losing what he views as their only chance of getting out.

Iseumi calls for Chainsaw Man (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha)

Asa retaliates by saying that since Iseumi is Chainsaw Man, he should try to get them out of there. Iseumi is surprised and clarifies that the starter on his chest is a surgical implant and he is actually a certified Chainsaw Man fanboy. He states that if he were Chainsaw Man, he would have gotten everyone out of this already. He begins to call for help from the Devil, which amuses Yoshida and Denji, who are standing nearby.

Denji claims that since he can’t see the Devil who is responsible for this, he can’t do anything. Yoshida reveals that he has a cell phone, but it’s useless trying to contact the outside world. Given that no help has arrived even though three days have passed, the time outside must have been frozen. He muses that even he is feeling the presence of death and asks Denji if the Chainsaw Man will eat the Death Devil. Instead of answering, Denji goes to search for Asa, who is cooped up in one of the cubicles.

Asa confesses her motive (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha)

Upon being asked how she is, Asa apologizes to Denji and confesses that her true motive behind asking him out on a date was to turn him into a weapon. but she is unable to go through with it, not because of a lack of courage or a moral dilemma, but because she has no idea how to classify right or wrong. Denji hops into the cubicle with her, and since Asa can’t eat fish, he offers her a starfish instead.

Observations

Iseumi's explanation (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 115 gives a silly but realistic explanation behind Iseumi’s mistaken identity as the second Chainsaw Man. It’s understandable how an avid fan with enough resources would have gotten surgery to look like their favorite hero. However, this plunges the identity of Yuko’s killer back into darkness, as most readers are certain that it wasn’t Denji. This also clarifies why Asa thought that Denji is a fan claiming to be Chainsaw Man when he revealed himself.

The situation in Chainsaw Man chapter 115 is eerily similar to when Division 4 got trapped in the hotel during the Eternity Devil arc. There has been some confusion as to whether this was the work of Famine or the Eternity Devil, but this chapter leans towards the latter. It is possible that Fami has somehow resurrected the Eternity Devil and recruited it into her employ, which is likely due to the involvement of the Death Devil.

Yoshida’s question is weird in that the Death Devil is yet to properly appear on the scene. While the Death Devil is hailed as one of the Four Horsemen Devils, it should also be one of the Primal Devils, as the fear of death is a natural and primal fear equal to the fear of darkness.

More interestingly, Chainsaw Man chapter 115 does not clarify why Yoshida brought the Death Devil up, but it’s clear that he knows that anything Chainsaw Man eats is erased from existence. It’s undisclosed how he came across such confidential information, which was previously known only to Makima and Kishibe.

It is equally unclear from Chainsaw Man chapter 115 whether or not Denji heard Asa’s confession or understood it. It’s possible that with his one-track mind, Denji wouldn’t consider Asa’s motive of turning him into a weapon much of a roadblock in his way of getting a girlfriend. But it’s equally possible that Denji relates to Asa not knowing the correct definition of right and wrong and living her life trying to avoid making a mistake.

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 115 once again opens up the avenue for introducing a new character as the second Chainsaw Man. Yoru has not been seen since Fami appeared and issued Asa the ultimatum. It appears that until the appearance of the Devil responsible for the situation at the aquarium, Asa will have to make do without Yoru.

