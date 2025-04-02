This character's defeat may prove Nostradamus' prophecy true in Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man's Death Devil continues to surprise fans due to her poor display of power in chapter 197. Contrary to popular belief, rather than dominate against Fakesaw Man, Lady Death has sustained a lot of damage rather than landing a lethal blow herself. If her claims to being the Grim Reaper are valid, then Fakesaw Man should barely be a match against a force like this.

Nonetheless, this bout brings forth the concern that if she struggles this much against Fakesaw Man, the potential match-up against the real Chainsaw Man may be heading in a worse direction. Pochita is likely stronger than the imposter and wouldn't have to exert much against Death. But what if the way to fulfill the Nostradamus Prophecy was through the defeat of Death?

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Nostradamus' Prophecy may be proved true when a certain individual faces defeat

Nostradamus Prophecy (Image via Viz Media)

The Nostradamus Prophecy in Chainsaw Man speaks of a Great King of Terror descending upon and bringing about humanity's extinction. Their arrival would usher in a "new age of Devils." But the prophecy doesn't say how this will be done. When considering recent events, it could be that this new age begins when Death is defeated, not the Death Devil destroying the world.

To elaborate, Pochita's erasure ability wipes entire concepts from existence, making them seem as though they never existed. In an intense showdown, if Pochita consumes Death, a world without death will be created. Such a world might give rise to new fears. In fact, a deathless world would be much more terrifying and heavily out of balance.

With death no longer existing, populations should effectively become immortal. The previous generation wouldn't die, but newer ones would continue to be born. When speaking of other life forms, all organisms would continue living, even invasive and harmful species. But in all this, resources would still be limited, leading to immense pressure on them and a subsequent massive drain.

Death Devil (Image via Viz Media)

Due to this, the world of Chainsaw Man would witness starvation and evolve into a post-apocalyptic setting. In a situation like this, Fami's powers would grow, as living beings would fear starvation and actively (and possibly aggressively) seek out resources. In addition, war and riots would break out, thus boosting Yoru's powers to a great degree, too.

Needless to say, this could lead to a face-off between sisters. Noticing each other's growing power, both Fami and Yoru might want to end the other to maintain the monarchy and stand atop the food chain. In this case, a Riot Devil could be born. Not only that, a deathless world would also translate into the Devils becoming immortal.

Since they cannot die, they can roam freely and torment the human population, who also cannot die, thus increasing the fear of them. Hence, this could be the "new age of Devils" that the prophecy refers to. In simpler words, there would be chaos as far as the eye can see, and amidst this, individuals like Fami and Yoru would benefit most.

Final Thoughts

Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

The idea that Chainsaw Man's Nostradamus Prophecy could be fulfilled in such a twisted way is intriguing. In fact, given Fujimoto's reputation, it cannot be ruled out. True enough, Fami and Yoru stand to gain the most from this situation, thanks to the endless hunger and strife, respectively. However, there could be an argument or two made here.

In a world like this, Pochita might also grow stronger, as he wouldn't be able to die either, and his constant fighting against Devils would terrify them - a Chainsaw Man who cannot die. Again, the human population might initially fear witnessing the Devils' free roaming. However, the realization of their immortality hitting them could change that, making them bolder in their fight back.

Moreover, it doesn't state how this immortality would work, whether through regeneration or simply returning to life. In this case, Humans and Devils alike may get disfigured and become horrible-looking creatures due to constantly taking damage and not dying.

