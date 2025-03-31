Fighting Chainsaw Man's Death Devil may be what proves Nostradamus' prophecy true (& her powers show why)

Chainsaw Man's Nostradamus Prophecy is now being considered far more, given the Death Devil's surprise arrival. Rather than a month later, she seems to have decided to show up earlier, joining Fourth East High as a new transfer student. As seen in recent chapters, her arrival was met with almost immediate chaos, brought about by the appearance of Fakesaw Man.

But their ongoing battle aside, looking at the story as a whole, it is possible that fighting the Death Devil is what is meant to be done. In essence, opposing the Death Devil in her ideology that death isn't the best way to end suffering and life is worth living would be the course of action to opt for. For this purpose, Denji is the best opponent for her, when the ultimate showdown does happen.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Nostradamus Prophecy could be proved true through the Death Devil fight

The Nostradamus Prophecy in Chainsaw Man predicts the end of Humanity when the "Great King of Terror" descends. How it will happen hasn't been addressed, but simply humanity's extinction is spoken about and a new Age of Devils will begin. Needless to mention, a prophecy like this understandably struck panic in many, with preparations in full swing.

Public Safety attempted to enlist Fami's help, but she rejected, as she had/has an agenda of her own. To add fuel to the fire, the Death Devil arrived early. But in all this confusion, what if the best course of action is to fight Lady Death? As seen in the latest chapter, despite being sliced up by Fakesaw Man, she didn't die. Instead, she could still control her body and was revived by absorbing life force.

So, according to this occurrence, even if she is sliced into countless smaller pieces, she can still function. If so, she can also sap life forces as she did with her classmate. Undoubtedly, if Public Safety uncovers this, they would try to destroy her, but she wouldn't die, just get turned into a million pieces. If scattered, she could yet absorb humans' life force and continue living.

Death Devil in Chainsaw Man (Image via Viz Media)

An event like this would create widespread panic over the Death Devil, birthing fear everywhere and strengthening her manyfold. But this is where the "key" to defeating her will also arise - her growing as a high school girl and learning that killing isn't really mercy because life is worth living. Who better to emphasize this than protagonist Denji himself.

Despite the immense hardship and all the "crapburgers" he has had to eat in life, Denji never once wanted it to end. A tough childhood and now a chaotic teenage life have yet to deter him from living. As he promised Pochita and himself, he needed to keep moving forward no matter what. He achieved his initial dreams of having food on the table and shelter, now he seeks more in life.

But he cannot do those things if he is dead. From a basic human need, Denji has graduated to a yearning for love and the feeling of being wanted and important. He lost his only family, Aki and Power, but sought to form a new one and would do so each time they were harmed/killed. He is the antithesis to Death’s philosophy and likely the only one who can prove to Death that human life should be spared.

In Conclusion

Nostradamus Prophecy in Chainsaw Man (Image via Viz Media)

The Nostradamus Prophecy in Chainsaw Man assumes greater significance with Death’s unexpected arrival, thus setting the stage for a vital confrontation. While her uncanny powers seem to make her nearly invincible, the true battle may not be one of sheer strength but of ideology. The Death Devil opined that welcoming death was a means to end suffering. However, despite his hardships, Denji has always chosen to live.

His resilience, dreams, and unwavering willpower directly oppose Death's philosophy, making him the perfect counterforce. Not destruction, but the key to resolving this conundrum might lie in Denji proving to Death that life, even with all its ups and downs, is meaningful. Humanity could potentially be saved if he succeeds, and it wouldn't be through combat, but sheer conviction. Ultimately, the Nostradamus Prophecy may be fulfilled through a battle over what it means to live.

