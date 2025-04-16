This iconic Chainsaw Man attack is effortlessly parried in chapter 200 (& not by Denji or Yoru)

In the blood-soaked universe of Chainsaw Man, certain constants have remained unchallenged until now. One such certainty is the unstoppable nature of a particular attack—the "Bang." Chapter 200 has shattered this expectation in spectacular fashion, introducing what fans are already calling an unprecedented feat of durability and combat prowess.

A character has accomplished what even Pochita—one of the most formidable entities in the series—could not. Fakesaw Man has achieved what Pochita couldn't manage by parrying the "Bang" attack which normally tears through flesh and bone with ease.

The narrative has reached a pivotal point that fundamentally changes how readers understand power dynamics in Tatsuki Fujimoto's universe while setting the stage for transformed battle outcomes and threat perceptions.

Breaking the unbreakable in Chainsaw Man

The "Bang" attack has been established as a near-unstoppable force in Chainsaw Man's combat system. Its reputation is built on consistent demonstrations of destructive capability, most notably when it eviscerated Pochita, a demon whose durability is legendary.

This attack has functioned as a narrative constant—a benchmark against which other capabilities are measured. What makes this parry significant is not just that it happened, but how it happened.

Looking closely at the panels, there's evidence suggesting Fakesaw Man didn't merely block the attack but potentially split it, as indicated by impact points on opposite sides. This shows not just durability but precision timing and technical skill, previously unseen when facing this particular maneuver.

Power Scaling Implications

This development forces readers to reconsider established power hierarchies. If Fakesaw Man can neutralize an attack that previously gutted Pochita, where does that place them in relation to other known powerhouses?

The surprise evident in Yoru's reaction further confirms the exceptional nature of this feat—even beings well-versed in supernatural combat recognize this as something rare. The discrepancy between this character tanking the "Bang" but losing arms to Denji creates a contradiction.

This suggests either situational advantages, weaknesses, or perhaps, Denji possesses capabilities exceeding what readers previously understood. If Denji can inflict damage where the "Bang" cannot, this recalibrates the understanding of his potential ceiling.

Combat mechanics revealed

This moment provides rare insight into the mechanics of Chainsaw Man's supernatural combat system. Rather than power hierarchies, readers may be seeing evidence of a more nuanced system where specific techniques can counter seemingly superior forces. The successful parry demonstrates that even the most devastating attacks may have counters beyond durability or regeneration.

Fakesaw Man's display of both reaction speed and technical skill to execute such a defensive maneuver suggests training or experience specifically geared toward neutralizing these types of attacks. This raises questions about their background and what other "impossible" feats they might be capable of performing.

Conclusion

Chapter 200's paradigm-shifting moment exemplifies why Chainsaw Man continues to captivate readers—just when patterns seem established, Fujimoto demolishes expectations.

This successful parry against an attack previously considered unsurvivable creates ripples that will likely influence power dynamics throughout the remainder of the series. As readers understand this development, theories will proliferate about what other established "rules" might be broken next.

Whatever comes in future chapters, this moment stands as a testament to Chainsaw Man's unpredictability and Fujimoto's willingness to challenge reader assumptions, even 200 chapters into his blood-soaked saga. The parry doesn't just change readers' understanding of one character's capabilities—it alters the stakes of every future confrontation.

