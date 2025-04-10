Nostradamus' prophecy in Chainsaw Man may be self-fulfilling (& Death Devil's sentiments show why)

Within Chainsaw Man's universe, where devils emerge from human fears, the Prophecy of Nostradamus is the most feared concept. The narrative is overshadowed by a doomsday prediction as deadly as a guillotine blade poised to wipe out all human life.

While initially presented as an inescapable doom, closer examination reveals a fascinating possibility: the prophecy itself may be entirely fabricated. The false nature of the prophecy strengthens its influence rather than weakening it.

The prophecy operates as a self-fulfilling cycle because human belief in its truth powers the process that will bring it to fruition. The operation of devils within Fujimoto's universe directly connects to this phenomenon, which sheds light on the mysterious character, the Death Devil.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The paradox of the Death Devil in Chainsaw Man: How collective fear may have made her immortal

The basic concept of Chainsaw Man reveals that devils derive their strength directly from human fear. The corresponding devil intensifies its power in direct proportion to the Asafear surrounding it. The mechanic demonstrates why the Gun Devil caused widespread destruction: firearms instigate global fear.

Imagine a global prophecy that foretells the end of humanity on an exact date. Even if initially fictional, the mere belief in such a prediction would trigger unprecedented levels of death anxiety. As the prophesied date approaches, this collective fear would exponentially strengthen the Death Devil, potentially to godlike proportions.

This theory gains credibility when examining the Death Devil's strange predicament. Despite embodying mankind's greatest fear, she appears trapped in a paradoxical existence—unable to die herself. Her statement that "everyone on Earth believes they will die on the day of the prophecy" may reveal more than initially apparent.

It suggests not just humanity's doom but also explains her impossible position. The collective belief in the prophecy has made her so overwhelmingly powerful that she transcends her domain, becoming unable to experience the very concept she embodies.

Chainsaw Man’s prophecy as ultimate manipulation: How fear becomes humanity’s self-fulfilling doom

Historical parallels strengthen this interpretation. Massive public anxiety emerged from real-world doomsday predictions like Y2K and the 2012 Mayan calendar scare despite their lack of scientific support. Through his art, Fujimoto examines the development of mass hysteria from baseless fears as a form of social commentary.

The prophecy in Chainsaw Man could be his fictional examination of this human tendency taken to its extreme conclusion. Chainsaw Man's themes of cyclical events and manipulation patterns match the theory presented. In this series, various characters routinely become mere tools used by dominating forces with larger agendas.

The prophecy stands as ultimate manipulation because its fabricated truth generates the necessary conditions for its truthful fulfillment once people accept it. The interpretation introduces an additional dimension of depth to Chainsaw Man's intricate storyline concerning power dynamics.

A self-fulfilling prophecy stands as humanity's most profound surrender of free will because people unknowingly enable their own demise by sharing dread. Makima's manipulations throughout the series may pale in comparison to this cosmic irony: Humans are enslaved by their own fears, which have been shaped into tangible forces instead of outside powers.

Conclusion

The Nostradamus Prophecy in Chainsaw Man's universe eliminates any meaningful difference between fake and real because perception determines reality, and fear transforms into monsters. In the end, the true nature of the prediction, being foresight or deception, holds no significance.

The collective belief in humanity's scheduled extinction has set in motion forces that could make it inevitable, creating a philosophical paradox worthy of the series' dark complexity.

This self-perpetuating cycle of fear perfectly encapsulates Fujimoto's vision of a world where humanity's emotions manifest as tangible threats and where our greatest enemy remains, as always, the terror we create for ourselves.

