Nayuta, not Yoru, may have always known the true identity of Chainsaw Man's Death Devil

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 198, revelations about "Fami" being the Death Devil, not the Famine Devil, have sparked theories about Nayuta’s awareness of the deception. As the reincarnated Control Devil, Nayuta may have recognized "Fami’s" true identity from the start, suggesting a deeper perceptiveness and strategic acumen.

Ad

This theory adds complexity to the dynamics among the Four Horsemen Devils, and hints at Nayuta’s potentially pivotal role in the conflict with the Death Devil. Her actions, possibly guided by long-term insight, reflect Fujimoto’s layered storytelling and the evolving power plays at the heart of the series’ supernatural hierarchy.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Nayuta's wordplay and foresight in Chainsaw Man: Subtle clues hint at her awareness of Death Devil's deception

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The first clue to this theory lies in Nayuta's addressing patterns. When speaking with "Fami" privately, Nayuta consistently refers to her as "sis" rather than using the name "Fami" or acknowledging her supposed identity as the Famine Devil. This distinction becomes more significant when contrasted with her conversations with Denji, where she deliberately uses the name "Fami."

This conscious differentiation in terminology suggests Nayuta was maintaining the charade for Denji's benefit while recognizing her sister's true nature. Another compelling piece of evidence comes from the peculiar certainty both Nayuta and "Fami" expressed about the Death Devil's impending arrival.

Ad

Also read: Why can't Aki touch Angel in Chainsaw Man? Explained

The Four Horsemen Devils can detect devils who have already appeared, like they found the Falling Devil, but they have never shown that they can predict when other devils will arrive, including their fellow Horsemen. Nayuta's unusual confidence becomes logical when we understand that she was aware "Fami" was Death in disguise because she knew Death had already arrived.

How Nayuta’s senses and insight reveal Death’s true identity in Chainsaw Man

Expand Tweet

Ad

This theory gains further credibility when examining the inherited abilities of the Control Devil. Makima, Nayuta's previous incarnation, was established to identify individuals not by their appearance but by their scent—a unique sensory perception that likely transferred to Nayuta upon reincarnation.

This olfactory identification would make it difficult, if not impossible, for Death to disguise her essential nature from Nayuta, regardless of her outward appearance or claims. Chapter 198 provides additional context when Nayuta explains Death's strategy to Denji: "Death is strengthening you and War so she can kill herself."

Ad

A still from Chainsaw Man chapter 198 Manga (Image via Shueisha)

This insight reveals a profound understanding of Death's motivations that seems unusually perceptive unless Nayuta had already been aware of "Fami's" true identity and had time to observe her actions firsthand.

Ad

The interactions between "Fami" and Nayuta take on new meaning when viewed through this lens. What initially appeared as "Fami" manipulating Nayuta now seems like a more nuanced exchange between sisters who recognize each other's true natures.

Also read: Chainsaw Man's latest Fakesaw Man may actually be the Fire Devil

The fact that "Fami" appeals to Nayuta's genuine interests rather than fabricating a persuasive persona specifically for her supports the idea that their relationship was built on a more authentic foundation than "Fami's" relationships with other characters.

Ad

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

The revelation of Nayuta's secret knowledge transforms our understanding of the story's dynamics and raises profound questions about the complex relationships between the Four Horsemen Devils. If Nayuta indeed recognized Death's true identity all along, her apparent cooperation takes on new strategic dimensions—perhaps representing a calculated alliance rather than naive manipulation.

The theory deepens our understanding of Fujimoto's complex character development while demonstrating how power dynamics and family relationships operate within Chainsaw Man through interactions that mask layers of meaning and control.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More